Golden Bucks come up short against Foxcroft in Class D North title game

DOVER-FOXCROFT — Since falling to 1-3 after a difficult defeat against Foxcroft earlier this year, the Bucksport football team had been itching for another shot at its top Class D North competitor. With a state title game berth on the line, the Golden Bucks’ hopes of revenge simply couldn’t materialize.

Second-ranked Bucksport failed to find momentum on offense Friday night and fell to a 34-0 road loss to top-seeded Foxcroft in the Class D North championship game. The loss snapped a five-game win streak for the Golden Bucks, who had averaged nearly 48 points per game since their Week 4 loss to the Ponies.

Bucksport failed to score on its opening drive, and the Ponies took advantage. With 8 minutes, 30 seconds left in the opening quarter, Foxcroft quarterback Nick Clawson threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Hyatt Smith to put the home team up 7-0.

After Clawson ran the ball in from 18 yards out on Foxcroft’s next possession, the home team extended its lead to three scores when it blocked a punt and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown. Neither team scored in the second quarter, and the Ponies (8-2) went to the locker room with a 20-0 lead.

Both teams kept each other off the scoreboard early in the second half, but as the end of the third quarter approached, it appeared that was about to change. Needing a touchdown to pull within two scores, Bucksport had moved into Foxcroft territory.

Yet with just over a minute left in the third quarter, Foxcroft’s R.J. Nelson intercepted Chase Carmichael’s pass and ran it all the way back to put the home team ahead 27-0. That play was the backbreaker for Bucksport, which gave up the final score of the night with less than three minutes to play to fall to a shutout loss.

Carmichael finished the game with 12 completions for 108 yards and added 47 rushing yards on eight carries. Fellow senior Keigan Riccard had 43 catches on four receptions, and junior Carter Tolmasoff had five receptions for 28 yards.

Despite the loss, Bucksport’s 6-4 record and five-game winning streak stretching from Week 5 to the regional semifinals cemented it as the No. 2 team in Class D North. The regional title game appearance was the team’s first since it lost to Maine Central Institute in 2014.

Tolmasoff will return for the Golden Bucks next year along with impact players David Gross, Logan Stanley, Luke Wardwell and Tyson Gray. Carmichael, Riccard, Devin Darveau, Derick Robbins, Foster Ashmore and Jacob Wilson will graduate in June.