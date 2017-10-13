Sumner boys on a tear as playoffs approach

SULLIVAN — After a slow start to the season, the Sumner boys’ soccer team now has an 8-4-1 record and is set to make an appearance in the Class C North playoffs for the second year in a row.

Sumner improved to 7-1 over its past eight games Friday with a 2-0 win over Bucksport on Senior Night. The win moved the Tigers up to eighth place, which would give the team a home playoff game later next week.

During the aforementioned eight-game span, Sumner has scored 41 goals and conceded only five. The stretch has included 14-0 and 10-0 wins over Machias, a 6-0 win over Calais and a 4-0 win over Deer Isle-Stonington.

If the Tigers can hold on to eighth place, they would likely face Lee Academy or Piscataquis in the Class C North prelims. The team finishes its season on the raod against Narraguagus (3-8) at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16.