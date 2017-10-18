MDI boys’ soccer tops Ellsworth for season sweep

BAR HARBOR — The first battle between the Ellsworth and Mount Desert Island boys’ soccer teams this year took nearly the full 80 minutes to decide. This time around, the goals came earlier and more often — but only for one team.

MDI defeated Ellsworth 4-0 in a battle of Hancock County’s Class B teams Monday night. The win helped the Trojans clinch 13th place and extended the Eagles’ winless streak to three games as both teams prepare for playoff season.

The game started off slowly with both teams playing tight defense, but that changed midway through the first half. Zach Harris nearly gave the Eagles the lead with 19 minutes, 28 seconds left in the half before missing to the right, and Ellsworth goalkeeper Hunter Fernald was forced to make a leaping save moments later to keep the game scoreless in the early going.

After MDI’s Nate Philbrook made a key save with 11 minutes left in the half, the Trojans took the lead 9:08 before halftime. Griffin Maristany scored the goal for MDI (4-10) when he pounced on a ball Ellsworth’s defense failed to clear and poked it into an empty net.

MDI put the ball in the net a second time 50 seconds later, but the goal was waived off after the referee ruled the Trojans had committed a foul on the play. Yet MDI bounced back and scored again when Trevor Morrison fired a volley into the top-right corner off a corner kick with 2:50 left in the half.

The Trojans increased their lead to 3-0 when Owen Mild scored with 32:18 to play in the game. The senior dribbled past the entire Ellsworth defense and put the ball in from close range to send the home fans wild.

“There were kids coming at me, but I saw an open lane and thought I had enough room,” Mild said. “I was feeling it, and I was ready to put it away.”

The Trojans rode the momentum from Mild’s goal by producing numerous opportunities and controlling the ball the rest of the game. The team got its reward with the game’s final goal when Jose Chumbe caught Ellsworth (5-7-2) out of position and rolled the ball into the net with 10:57 to play.

The win marked MDI’s third in a row over Ellsworth. The Eagles must now win three playoff games in a row to avoid their first losing season since at least 1974, when Brian Higgins took over as the team’s head coach.

“Ellsworth has been a great program over the years, and we had been under their umbrella for quite some time in the past,” MDI coach Tyler Frank said. “We’ve had some more success against them the past two years, and that’s shown a big step forward for our program.”

Despite the loss, Ellsworth’s seventh-place finish in Class B North was enough to earn the team a home playoff game in the preliminary round. The Eagles will host John Bapst on Friday, Oct. 20, or Saturday, Oct. 21.

MDI, which secured the No. 13 seed, will play the fourth-seeded team in the region on the road in the preliminary round. That game will be played this weekend Winslow (11-3).