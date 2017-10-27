GSA boys top Bucksport to advance to regional semis

The George Stevens Academy boys’ soccer team posted a 3-0 victory over Bucksport in the Class C North quarterfinals Thursday.

The game remained scoreless for the first 20 minutes before Tanner Stegner fired just wide of the net for Bucksport. GSA (9-1-4) had a chance to take the lead at the other moments later, but Bucksport’s Christian Chase-Hurd made a key save to keep the Eagles off the scoreboard.

Yet the home wouldn’t stay down for long. GSA took the lead with 13 minutes, 45 secnds to play when Michael Moon fired a shot past Chase-Hurd and into the top-left corner for the opening goal, and the Eagles doubled that lead six minutes later when Taylor Schildroth converted a penalty kick after he was fouled in the area.

Although GSA hit the post four minutes into the second half, the Eagles increased their lead to 3-0 two minutes later with a goal from Ben Cole. Moon added his second goal of the game with 21:49 left, and GSA’s defense held strong the rest of the game for a shutout win.

Bucksport’s season ended at 7-8 with the loss. Nevertheless, the team’s appearance in the Class C North quarterfinals was a significant improvement from last year’s winless campaign.

The Golden Bucks have a chance to be even better in 2018. The team has 13 incoming freshman players, and with just four players set to graduate in June, head coach John Boynton’s team has a chance to take a step forward once again.

“We were able to do everything we did this year as a young team,” Boynton said. “That’s not an easy thing to do, but these guys stayed determined all season and believed.”

GSA will face Orono (9-1-4) at noon tomorrow, Oct. 28. The Eagles and Red Riots have played to draws twice already this season, but this time, the showdown will be for a place in the Class C North championship game.

“Orono is tough, and we’ve been evenly matched when we’ve played so far,” GSA head coach Mark Ensworth said. “We have to move on from this one and get ready for another tough showdown in less than 24 hours.”