Former Ellsworth star Clarke receives NAC Rookie of the Week honors

CASTINE — Maine Maritime Academy midfielder and former Ellsworth High School boys’ soccer standout Colby Clarke was named the North Atlantic Conference Rookie of the Week on Monday.

Clarke, a freshman at MMA, had a key assist Sunday in the Mariners’ 2-1 upset over No. 3 Thomas College in the NAC quarterfinals. He now has one goal and six assists on the season.

Prior to his time at MMA, Clarke was a two-time Penobscot Valley Conference All-Star at Ellsworth. He is majoring in international business and logistics.

MMA improved its record to 5-9-3 with the win. The team is scheduled to play No. 2 Colby-Sawyer College in the semifinals Wednesday, Nov. 1.