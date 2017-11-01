Maine Maritime Academy’s Colby Clarke was named North Atlantic Conference Player of the Week on Oct. 30. Clarke had an assisted in the Mariners’ win over Thomas College the previous day. ROBIN CLARKE PHOTO Former Ellsworth star Clarke receives NAC Rookie of the Week honors November 1, 2017 by Mike Mandell on Soccer, Sports CASTINE — Maine Maritime Academy midfielder and former Ellsworth High School boys’ soccer standout Colby Clarke was named the North Atlantic Conference Rookie of the Week on Monday. Clarke, a freshman at MMA, had a key assist Sunday in the Mariners’ 2-1 upset over No. 3 Thomas College in the NAC quarterfinals. He now has one goal and six assists on the season. Prior to his time at MMA, Clarke was a two-time Penobscot Valley Conference All-Star at Ellsworth. He is majoring in international business and logistics. MMA improved its record to 5-9-3 with the win. The team is scheduled to play No. 2 Colby-Sawyer College in the semifinals Wednesday, Nov. 1. Bio Latest Posts Mike MandellMike Mandell is the sports editor at The Ellsworth American and Mount Desert Islander. He began working for The American in August 2016. You can reach him via email at [email protected] Latest posts by Mike Mandell (see all) Former Ellsworth star Clarke receives NAC Rookie of the Week honors - November 1, 2017 Ellsworth/Sumner football falls to Dexter in 1st playoff game - November 1, 2017 GSA boys reach regional title game; Bucks conclude bounce-back season - October 31, 2017