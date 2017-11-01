Wednesday - Nov 01, 2017
Maine Maritime Academy’s Colby Clarke was named North Atlantic Conference Player of the Week on Oct. 30. Clarke had an assisted in the Mariners’ win over Thomas College the previous day. ROBIN CLARKE PHOTO

Former Ellsworth star Clarke receives NAC Rookie of the Week honors

November 1, 2017 by on Soccer, Sports

CASTINE — Maine Maritime Academy midfielder and former Ellsworth High School boys’ soccer standout Colby Clarke was named the North Atlantic Conference Rookie of the Week on Monday.

Clarke, a freshman at MMA, had a key assist Sunday in the Mariners’ 2-1 upset over No. 3 Thomas College in the NAC quarterfinals. He now has one goal and six assists on the season.

Prior to his time at MMA, Clarke was a two-time Penobscot Valley Conference All-Star at Ellsworth. He is majoring in international business and logistics.

MMA improved its record to 5-9-3 with the win. The team is scheduled to play No. 2 Colby-Sawyer College in the semifinals Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Mike Mandell

