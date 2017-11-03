Acadia Fire to host movie night, open house and tryouts next week

TRENTON — The Acadia Fire youth soccer team is set to host both a movie night and an open house with team tryouts next week.

The movie night will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor. Acadia Fire will be hosting its annual fundraiser, which will feature the film “Next Goal Wins.”

Pizza slices will be sold at the event, and concessions will be available. A donation of $10 for individual attendees and $25 for families is requested.

The following night, the team will host a 4 p.m. open house for its U9-U11 boys’ and girls’ teams and tryouts for its U12-U14 and U15-U19 boys’ and girls’ teams. The U12-14 teams will have tryouts at 5 p.m. and will be followed by the U15-19 boys at 6 and the U15-19 girls at 7.

Acadia Fire will host its first winter session from Nov. 27-Jan. 28 and will host a second winter session from Feb. 10-April 13. The team’s spring league runs from April 23-June 17.