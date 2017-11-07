Veterans Remembrance Road Race scheduled for Sunday

ELLSWORTH — This year’s edition of the Veterans Remembrance Road Race has been scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 12.

Registration for the fourth annual running of the race will be held at 7:30 a.m. at the Down East Family YMCA’s James Russell Wiggins Center on State Street. A walk will be held at 8:30 a.m., and the traditional run will follow it at 9 a.m.

Last year’s race was won by Ellsworth American reporter David Roza, who crossed the finish line in 22 minutes, 35 seconds. A total of 134 runners, 24 of whom were veterans, participated in the 4-mile race.

The cost is $15 for those who pre-register. Pre-registration must be done by noon Saturday, Nov. 11. Race-day regisration is $20, though veterans who display valid military identification will receive free entry.

A portion of the entry fees collected from the race will benefit Summit Project and the Maine Veterans Project. First National Bank is sponsoring the race, the results of which will be made available on Sub5.com the following day.

For more information about the event, contact DEFY Fitness Director Robin Clarke via email at [email protected] or via phone at 667-3086.