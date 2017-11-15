Veterans Remembrance Road Race draws 130

ELLSWORTH — Whether runners were wearing various shades of red, white and blue, camouflage-patterned clothing or anything in between, Ellsworth had a patriotic feel in the air early Sunday morning.

A total of 130 runners gathered at the Down East Family YMCA’s James Russell Wiggins Center on Sunday for the this year’s edition of the Veterans Remembrance Road Race. The fourth annual running of the race, which took place behind the Wiggins Center on Pond Street, stretched a total of 4 miles and featured runners as young as 9 years old and as old as 79.

Prior to the race, a commemorative walk was held in which a number of contestants carried stones the entire length of the course. Those stones were engraved with the names of fallen soldiers.

Among the stone carriers were Jason and Kristin Partridge of Bangor, both of whom are veterans themselves. The two hoisted their stones, which they said contained the names of former Air National Guard members, over their shoulders as they crossed the finish line.

“All these runners are very dedicated to their veterans and honoring what they fought so hard for,” DEFY Fitness Director Robin Clarke said. “They’ve done a lot of research on their soldiers.”

One runner proudly held up a Wounded Warrior Project flag in his right hand from start to finish. Two others, James Perry of Eastbrook and Adam Murphy of Bangor, wore American flag-colored body suits that covered everything from their toes to their eyes the length of the race.

Despite any possible hindrances that resulted from their festive attire, both Perry and Murphy placed in their respective age groups. Perry finished first among 20-29 men, and Murphy was second in the 40-49 grouping.

Elsewhere at the front of the pack, 39-year-old Judson Cake of Bar Harbor was the race’s top finisher with a winning time of 21 minutes, 37 seconds. Ellsworth High School’s Matt Shea finished exactly three minutes behind him to claim second place.

Rounding out the top five were Ellsworth’s Rob Shea, Dedham’s Jim Hunt and Tremont’s Stanley Grierson. The top female finisher was Winterport’s Cecilia Dube, whose time of 27 minutes, 31 seconds earned her sixth place overall.

Age group winners from Ellsworth were Matt Shea (men, 10-19), Rob Shea (men, 40-49) and Lloyd Harmon (men, 70-99). Second-place award winners from the city were Andrew Kephart (men, 30-39) Jamie Harding (women, 30-39), Tom Kirby (60-69) and Nancy Patterson (women, 60-69).

All veterans were allowed to compete in the race for free with valid military identification. A total of 21 veterans competed in the event, and a portion of the proceeds benefited the Summit Project and the Maine Veterans Project.

The next scheduled road race in Hancock County will be the Santa Run 5K, which will be held Dec. 3 at the Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School. Registration begins 8 a.m. on race day, and the event will begin at 10.