Tozier’s Turkey Trek race in Bucksport Nov. 19

BUCKSPORT — The Tozier’s Turkey Trek race will be held on Sunday, Nov. 19, in Bucksport.

Registration is at 11 a.m. and the race starts at noon at the Bucksport Bay Area Chamber of Commerce office at 52 Main St.

Like a traditional scavenger hunt, participants will meet at the beginning, split into teams and compete against each other.

There are six hidden turkey idols, all within 30 minutes of Bucksport. Teams receive a clue sheet at the start of the race. Each clue leads to an idol or other challenge.

As teams complete each challenge, which may have them find cool things, solve riddles, take goofy photos and more, they will upload their pictures to the Tozier’s Turkey Trek event page on Facebook.

If done correctly, teams will be entered in the drawing for the grand prize of a Buterball indoor electric turkey fryer. The teams that retrieve the idols, complete the Idol Picture Challenges and bring them back to the chamber will be awarded a frozen turkey certificate (thanks to Tozier’s Family Markets). There is a limit of one turkey idol per team.

The entry fee is $4 per person or $2 per person with a toiletry donation for the Bucksport Community Concerns pantry or pet supplies for the Bucksport Animal Shelter.

For more information, call 469-6818 or email [email protected]