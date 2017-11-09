Bucksport native wins at Autumn Trail Race

SULLIVAN — Bucksport’s Clifford Watson earned a first-place finish in the 8-mile run at Sunday’s Frenchman Bay Conservancy Autumn Trail Race.

A total of 72 runners competed in the event at Sumner Memorial High School. The event featured 4- and 8-mile races and was held in conjunction with the Oct. 29 Wildlands Trail Race.

Watson, 35, finished in 1 hour, 6 minutes, 31 seconds to beat out second-place finisher Eric Mauricette of Baileyville. Bar Harbor natives Jeremy Dougherty, Bryant Perkins and Peter Keeney finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

In the 4-mile race, Tremont’s Finian Burns finished first with a time of 34:45. Bar Harbor’s Jennifer VanDongen was second, and Sol Lorio (Blue Hill), Rowan Gagne (Franklin) and Tim Fisher (Gouldsboro) rounded out the top five.