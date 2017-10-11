Ellsworth/Sumner stomps Stearns/Schenck for biggest win in team history

ELLSWORTH — When the Ellsworth/Sumner football team rolled into Millinocket last season, the result was the closest win in the program’s five-year history. Facing the same team in the same location this year, the Eagles got to experience a different extreme.

Ellsworth/Sumner won by the biggest margin in program history Friday night when it trounced Stearns/Schenck 49-7 on the road. The win was the Eagles’ second in three games and provided a boost to the team’s playoff aspirations with two games to go in the regular season.

From the beginning, Ellsworth/Sumner (2-4) put Stearns/Schenck on notice. The Eagles capped off a dominant opening drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Javon Williams to Malcolm Svec to take a 7-0 lead.

“We knew a good start would be key and were able to seize the momentum early,” head coach Duane Crawford said. “Once we got that opening score, everything was working right and fell into place.”

From that point on, Ellsworth/Sumner controlled the game on both sides of the ball. The Eagles led 35-0 at halftime and gave some of their younger players a chance in the second half to earn a third straight victory over Stearns (1-5).

In addition to his early touchdown pass, Williams had an 80-yard punt return touchdown and a 60-yard touchdown reception from Connor Crawford. Crawford carried the ball 19 times for 204 yards and three touchdowns and also had an interception on defense.

As they’ve done all season, the Eagles used both players at quarterback. The formula has been a boon for the team’s offense, which reached the four-touchdown mark for the third time this season in the win.

“Connor and Javon both bring two different skill sets to the table, and having both options adds a lot of variety to our offense,” Duane Crawford said. “They’re both great athletes who allow us to open up our playbook.”

Ellsworth/Sumner can reach the Class D North playoffs for the first time if it takes care of business in its final two games. The team’s next game will be at home at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, against Orono (0-6), which lost to Stearns/Schenck 52-7 in Week 3.

Coming off a historic win, that playoff berth is well within reach for the Eagles. The team is in fifth place and has already traversed the most difficult part of its schedule.

“Off the top of my head, I’d say this is probably the best game we’ve ever played, and we need to build on that,” Crawford said. “There’s an opportunity here to do something we’ve never done before, and we need to buckle down and get the job done.