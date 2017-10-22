Ellsworth/Sumner beats Washington Academy for historic playoff appearance

ELLSWORTH — A night over six decades in the making at Ellsworth High School had the potential for a historic outcome. On the field, the Eagles turned that potential into reality.

For fans of the Ellsworth/Sumner football team, a new opportunity was in the air. The Eagles had spent five seasons ineligible for the Class D North playoffs after going 56 seasons without a team, but this particular night, which fell on Week 8 of the team’s first season of eligibility, had the feeling of a special evening from the start.

Hundreds of fans on the hill beside Harold “Tug” White Stadium as the Ellsworth/Sumner Eagles took the field for the final game of the regular season. This was a chance to open a new chapter in the city’s sporting annals, and everybody from casual fans to the coaches, players and volunteers who had helped to grow the Ellsworth Football League saw a dream become reality.

Ellsworth/Sumner made history Friday night by posting a 48-12 win over Washington Academy to secure its first playoff berth. The win gave the Eagles a three-game winning streak to end the regular season and marked the greatest achievement for a program that was dormant for more than a half-century before its revival in 2012.

“I can’t even explain what this means to this team and this city,” head coach Duane Crawford said. “To think of where we came from — not even having a team — and to get here, it says so much about what we’ve done and the people who’ve helped us get here.”

Washington Academy started the game off with a three-and-out, and Ellsworth/Sumner took over in the red zone after recovering a botched snap on the Raiders’ punt attempt. Two plays later, the Eagles took a 6-0 lead when Charlie Hughes ran the ball in from 10 yards out for the opening score.

After two big runs from Javon Williams on the ensuing drive, Ellsworth/Sumner extended the lead to 14-0 with a 2-yard dash from Connor Crawford and a 2-point conversion catch by Charlie Hughes with 2 minutes, 52 seconds left in the first quarter. The Eagles then blocked a punt and capitalized six players later when Crawford threw a 21-yard TD pass to Javon Williams with less than a minute left left in the quarter.

“The biggest thing [on offense] is having that space in the pocket and in the backfield, and our offensive line was giving me that,” Crawford said. “Our coaches called a great game, and my teammates put me in a great position to make things happen.”

The Eagles went up 28-0 after another touchdown pass with 6:27 left before Washington Academy got on the board with an 80-yard touchdown pass on the next play from scrimmage. The teams then traded touchdowns again, and Ellsworth/Sumner went into halftime with a 35-12 lead.

In the second half, Ellsworth/Sumner scored two touchdowns in the opening six minutes to send the game into running time. From that point on, there was no stopping a celebration the Eagles’ head coach once thought might never come.

“When we started this program, I don’t think any of us thought we would make it to this point,” Duane Crawford said. “We’ve had a lot of long seasons and a lot of hard work, and it’s nice to see it finally pay off for us.”

Since the Ellsworth Football League began in 2008, the organization has had to rely on a much different approach than that used by others around the state. The team’s volunteer structures exists from the youth teams to the high school team, which is the only one in Maine to operate on that basis.

“These folks put in hundreds of hours per season just to make this happen,” Crawford said. “Between them, the families who work so hard to make this team succeed with team dinners and the kids who’ve played for us at every grade level, it’s been great to see how much this sport has grown in this town since we started this up nine years ago.”

Connor Crawford led Ellsworth/Sumner with 210 rushing yards on 20 carries, and Hughes added to the ground attack with 81 yards and a touchdown. Damian Carter had six solo tackles and two assisted tackles on defense, and Andrew Brown played through the flu to record two solo tackles, four assisted tackles, a forced fumble and a blocked punt.

Once both teams had shaken hands, the Eagles met at midfield for a team meeting. Speaking first was assistant coach Toog McKay, who helped bring the football team back to town with the help of Duane Crawford and Tug White.

“Enjoy it this weekend, but remember one thing: This is only the first step,” McKay told his players. “There’s no reason we can’t go further.”

The Eagles took his message to heart, but the first order of business was celebrating the most important win they’ve ever had.

“Olé, olé, olé, olé!” the Ellsworth/Sumner players chanted. In a city where boys’ soccer has dominated the high school athletics scene for years, the age-old Spanish fútbol hymn has been echoed before. This night, though, belonged to the team playing the American code of the sport.

The players eventually dispersed to head back to the bench, and Duane Crawford gave everybody from his assistants to each of the players a congratulatory message. There was one, though, that he saved for last.

“Connor, come here!” Duane Crawford shouted. The head coach had spent years of hard work building the Ellsworth/Sumner program from scratch, and it was his son’s performance at both quarterback and running back that sent the Eagles to their first playoff game. That game will be on the road against Dexter (4-4) at noon Saturday, Oct. 28.

“When you stay the course and have kids, parents and volunteers who buy in to what you’re doing, you can go anywhere,” Crawford said. “It was a process, but when you work hard and believe, this is what it gets you.”