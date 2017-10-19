Eagles, Bucks extend football winning streaks

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth/Sumner and Bucksport football teams extended winning streaks with victories over Class D North opponents over the weekend.

Ellsworth/Sumner posted a 41-3 win over Orono on Friday to improve its record to 3-4 on the season. It was the Eagles’ first win over the Red Riots since the program was revived in 2012.

Charlie Hughes, Connor Crawford and Landon St. Peter were the top-three rushers for Ellsworth/Sumner, which won for the second week in a row to move within a win of its first Class D North playoff appearance. The Eagles racked up more than 400 yards on the ground.

Bucksport (4-3) stretched its winning streak to three games Saturday with a 47-6 win over Mount View. The Golden Bucks are not in first place in Class D North.

Both teams play their regular-season finales at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20. Ellsworth/Sumner is at home against Washington Academy (4-3), and Bucksport hosts Stearns/Schenck (1-6).