VanDongen wins women’s event at Wildlands Trail Race

Bar Harbor’s Jennifer VanDongen was the top women’s finisher in the 6-mile edition of the Wildlands Trail Race on Sunday with a time of 48 minutes, 46 seconds.

VanDongen, a 40-year-old Bar Harbor native, was the winner on the women’s side for the fifth year in a row. She and men’s first-place finisher Eric Mauricette of Baileyville will compete at the Frenchman Bay Conservancy Autumn Trail Run on Sunday, Nov. 5, in Sullivan.

Other local finishers were Bucksport’s Clifford Watson (second overall) and Ellsworth’s Seth Young (fifth overall), Orland’s Shawn Costigan (sixth overall), Dedham’s Jim Hunt (seventh overall), Gouldsboro’s Tim Fisher (ninth overall) and Blue Hill’s Aaron Dority (10th overall). Tremont’s Finian Burns won the 2-mile edition of the race