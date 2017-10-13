Penfold, Broughton, take 1st at Hancock County championships October 13, 2017 on Cross-Country, Sports BUCKSPORT — Familiar faces led the way at Saturday’s Hancock County cross-country championships in Bucksport. Deer Isle-Stonington’s Brendan Penfold and George Stevens Academy’s Eliza Broughton were individual winners at the event. Penfold finished in 16 minutes, 21.45 seconds, and Broughton won in 19:14.98 to record her best time of the season. Mount Desert Island won both the boys’ and girls’ team events. The Trojans produced four top-10 runners on the boys’ side and five on the girls’ side. The Ellsworth boys and GSA girls claimed second. The Eagles got fourth- and ninth-place finishes from Matt Shea and Mark Berry, respectively, and GSA’s girls got top-10 finishes from Eliza Broughton, Mary Brenna Catus (fourth) and Grace Broughton (sixth). Below is a list of the top-10 individual finishers and all team scores from both the boys’ and girls’ events. Boys’ individual Brendan Penfold, Deer Isle-Stonington, 16 minutes, 21.45 seconds Thorin Smith, Mount Desert Island, 17:17.67 Finian Burns, MDI, 17:20.96 Matt Shea, Ellsworth, 17:31.44 Luke Barnes, Sumner, 17:41.51 Caden Mattson, George Stevens Academy, 17:44.82 Calvin Partin, MDI, 17:55.08 Jon Genrich, MDI, 18:07.82 Mark Berry, Ellsworth, 18:14.27 Isaac Wardwell, GSA, 18:22.14 Boys’ team scores MDI, 26 Ellsworth, 49 GSA, 60 Sumner, 115 Bucksport, 124 Girls’ individual Eliza Broughton, GSA, 19:14.98 Katelyn Osborne, MDI, 20:33.27 Caitlin MacPherson, Ellsworth, 20:48.42 Mary Brenna Catus, GSA, 21:06.23 Louise Chaplin, MDI, 21:06.55 Grace Broughton, GSA, 21:17.99 Olivia Johnson, MDI, 21:27.91 Emily Banks, MDI, 21:28.44 Loren Genrich, MDI, 21:48.29 Lily Cook, MDI, 22:29.00