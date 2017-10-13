Friday - Oct 13, 2017

Penfold, Broughton, take 1st at Hancock County championships

October 13, 2017 on Cross-Country, Sports

BUCKSPORT — Familiar faces led the way at Saturday’s Hancock County cross-country championships in Bucksport.

Deer Isle-Stonington’s Brendan Penfold and George Stevens Academy’s Eliza Broughton were individual winners at the event. Penfold finished in 16 minutes, 21.45 seconds, and Broughton won in 19:14.98 to record her best time of the season.

Mount Desert Island won both the boys’ and girls’ team events. The Trojans produced four top-10 runners on the boys’ side and five on the girls’ side.

The Ellsworth boys and GSA girls claimed second. The Eagles got fourth- and ninth-place finishes from Matt Shea and Mark Berry, respectively, and GSA’s girls got top-10 finishes from Eliza Broughton, Mary Brenna Catus (fourth) and Grace Broughton (sixth).

Below is a list of the top-10 individual finishers and all team scores from both the boys’ and girls’ events.

Boys’ individual

  1. Brendan Penfold, Deer Isle-Stonington, 16 minutes, 21.45 seconds
  2. Thorin Smith, Mount Desert Island, 17:17.67
  3. Finian Burns, MDI, 17:20.96
  4. Matt Shea, Ellsworth, 17:31.44
  5. Luke Barnes, Sumner, 17:41.51
  6. Caden Mattson, George Stevens Academy, 17:44.82
  7. Calvin Partin, MDI, 17:55.08
  8. Jon Genrich, MDI, 18:07.82
  9. Mark Berry, Ellsworth, 18:14.27
  10. Isaac Wardwell, GSA, 18:22.14

Boys’ team scores

  1. MDI, 26
  2. Ellsworth, 49
  3. GSA, 60
  4. Sumner, 115
  5. Bucksport, 124

Girls’ individual

  1. Eliza Broughton, GSA, 19:14.98
  2. Katelyn Osborne, MDI, 20:33.27
  3. Caitlin MacPherson, Ellsworth, 20:48.42
  4. Mary Brenna Catus, GSA, 21:06.23
  5. Louise Chaplin, MDI, 21:06.55
  6. Grace Broughton, GSA, 21:17.99
  7. Olivia Johnson, MDI, 21:27.91
  8. Emily Banks, MDI, 21:28.44
  9. Loren Genrich, MDI, 21:48.29
  10. Lily Cook, MDI, 22:29.00