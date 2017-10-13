Penfold, Broughton, take 1st at Hancock County championships

BUCKSPORT — Familiar faces led the way at Saturday’s Hancock County cross-country championships in Bucksport.

Deer Isle-Stonington’s Brendan Penfold and George Stevens Academy’s Eliza Broughton were individual winners at the event. Penfold finished in 16 minutes, 21.45 seconds, and Broughton won in 19:14.98 to record her best time of the season.

Mount Desert Island won both the boys’ and girls’ team events. The Trojans produced four top-10 runners on the boys’ side and five on the girls’ side.

The Ellsworth boys and GSA girls claimed second. The Eagles got fourth- and ninth-place finishes from Matt Shea and Mark Berry, respectively, and GSA’s girls got top-10 finishes from Eliza Broughton, Mary Brenna Catus (fourth) and Grace Broughton (sixth).

Below is a list of the top-10 individual finishers and all team scores from both the boys’ and girls’ events.

Boys’ individual

Brendan Penfold, Deer Isle-Stonington, 16 minutes, 21.45 seconds Thorin Smith, Mount Desert Island, 17:17.67 Finian Burns, MDI, 17:20.96 Matt Shea, Ellsworth, 17:31.44 Luke Barnes, Sumner, 17:41.51 Caden Mattson, George Stevens Academy, 17:44.82 Calvin Partin, MDI, 17:55.08 Jon Genrich, MDI, 18:07.82 Mark Berry, Ellsworth, 18:14.27 Isaac Wardwell, GSA, 18:22.14

Boys’ team scores

MDI, 26 Ellsworth, 49 GSA, 60 Sumner, 115 Bucksport, 124

Girls’ individual