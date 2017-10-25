Wednesday - Oct 25, 2017

Local runners dominate regional cross-country championships

October 25, 2017 on Cross-Country, Sports

ELLSWORTH — The Northern Maine cross-country championships were held Saturday in Belfast, and Hancock County runners were among the best of the best.

George Stevens Academy’s girls’ team led the way by edging Orono for the Class C title. Eliza Broughton won the individual race for GSA in 19 minutes, 33.42 seconds, and teammates Mary Richardson and Zeya Lorio joined her in the top 10 with seventh- and ninth-place finishes, respectively.

Ellsworth’s girls’ team was second in Class B. Freshman Abby Mazgaj finished third for the Eagles with a time of 20:58.85, and Caitlin MacPherson (sixth) and Trinity Montigny (ninth) also earned top-10 placements.

On the boys’ side, Deer Isle-Stonington’s Brendan Penfold finished first in Class C with a time of 16:40.70. The top Hancock County team in the class was GSA, which took second.

Listed below is a list of the top-five individual finishers from Hancock County and all team scores from both classes.

Boys’ individual, Class B

  • 3. Nick Reznik, Mount Desert Island, 16 minutes, 56.18 seconds
  • 12. Finian Burns, MDI, 18:03.17
  • 15. Calvin Partin, MDI, 18:08.69
  • 16. Matt Frost, Ellsworth, 18:10.64
  • 25. Matt Shea, Ellsworth, 18:33.76

Boys’ team scores, Class B

  1. Hermon, 81
  2. MDI, 86*
  3. Waterville, 86*
  4. Caribou, 90
  5. Belfast, 156
  6. Presque Isle, 166
  7. Erskine Academy, 169*
  8. Ellsworth, 169*
  9. John Bapst, 238
  10. Old Town, 265
  11. Washington Academy, 287
  12. Winslow, 332
  13. Foxcroft, 339
  14. Oceanside, 371

Boys’ individual, Class C

  • 1. Brendan Penfold, Deer Isle-Stonington, 16:40.70
  • 7. Caden Mattson, George Stevens Academy, 17:42.43
  • 15. Luke Barnes, Sumner, 18:40.09
  • 16. Max Mattson, GSA, 18:41.62
  • 25. Ian Renwick, GSA, 19:05.74

Boys’ team scores, Class C

  1. Orono, 19
  2. GSA, 104
  3. Greater Houlton Christian, 107
  4. Maine School of Science and Mathematics, 129
  5. Calais, 144
  6. Mattanawcook Academy, 159
  7. Lee Academy, 160
  8. Washburn, 194
  9. Bucksport, 237
  10. Machias, 241
  11. Sumner, 268
  12. Madawaska, 302
  13. Fort Kent, 345

Girls’ individual, Class B

  • 3. Abby Mazgaj, Ellsworth, 20:56.85
  • 4. Katelyn Osborne, MDI, 20:59.78
  • 6. Caitlin MacPherson, Ellsworth, 21:12.84
  • 8. Louise Chaplin, MDI, 21:19.12
  • 9. Trinity Montigny, Ellsworth, 21:21.33

Girls’ team scores, Class B

  1. Caribou, 46
  2. Ellsworth, 70
  3. MDI, 74
  4. Presque Isle, 146
  5. Old Town, 148
  6. Winslow, 169
  7. Belfast, 173
  8. John Bapst, 203
  9. Hermon, 223*
  10. Erskine, 223*
  11. Washington Academy, 287

Girls’ individual, Class C

  • 1. Eliza Broughton, GSA, 19:33.42
  • 7. Mary Richardson, GSA, 20:30.33
  • 9. Zeya Lorio, GSA, 20:57.85
  • 13. Mary Brenna Catus, GSA, 21:38.53
  • 19. Grace Broughton, GSA, 22:07.09

Girls’ team scores, Class C

  1. GSA, 46
  2. Orono, 52
  3. MSSM, 85
  4. GHC, 87
  5. Narraguagus, 129
  6. Washburn, 143
  7. Mattanawcook, 167
  8. Machias, 211

*The MDI and Erskine boys and Hermon girls won their respective tiebreakers.