Local runners dominate regional cross-country championships

ELLSWORTH — The Northern Maine cross-country championships were held Saturday in Belfast, and Hancock County runners were among the best of the best.

George Stevens Academy’s girls’ team led the way by edging Orono for the Class C title. Eliza Broughton won the individual race for GSA in 19 minutes, 33.42 seconds, and teammates Mary Richardson and Zeya Lorio joined her in the top 10 with seventh- and ninth-place finishes, respectively.

Ellsworth’s girls’ team was second in Class B. Freshman Abby Mazgaj finished third for the Eagles with a time of 20:58.85, and Caitlin MacPherson (sixth) and Trinity Montigny (ninth) also earned top-10 placements.

On the boys’ side, Deer Isle-Stonington’s Brendan Penfold finished first in Class C with a time of 16:40.70. The top Hancock County team in the class was GSA, which took second.

Listed below is a list of the top-five individual finishers from Hancock County and all team scores from both classes.

Boys’ individual, Class B

3. Nick Reznik, Mount Desert Island, 16 minutes, 56.18 seconds

12. Finian Burns, MDI, 18:03.17

15. Calvin Partin, MDI, 18:08.69

16. Matt Frost, Ellsworth, 18:10.64

25. Matt Shea, Ellsworth, 18:33.76

Boys’ team scores, Class B

Hermon, 81 MDI, 86* Waterville, 86* Caribou, 90 Belfast, 156 Presque Isle, 166 Erskine Academy, 169* Ellsworth, 169* John Bapst, 238 Old Town, 265 Washington Academy, 287 Winslow, 332 Foxcroft, 339 Oceanside, 371

Boys’ individual, Class C

1. Brendan Penfold, Deer Isle-Stonington, 16:40.70

7. Caden Mattson, George Stevens Academy, 17:42.43

15. Luke Barnes, Sumner, 18:40.09

16. Max Mattson, GSA, 18:41.62

25. Ian Renwick, GSA, 19:05.74

Boys’ team scores, Class C

Orono, 19 GSA, 104 Greater Houlton Christian, 107 Maine School of Science and Mathematics, 129 Calais, 144 Mattanawcook Academy, 159 Lee Academy, 160 Washburn, 194 Bucksport, 237 Machias, 241 Sumner, 268 Madawaska, 302 Fort Kent, 345

Girls’ individual, Class B

3. Abby Mazgaj, Ellsworth, 20:56.85

4. Katelyn Osborne, MDI, 20:59.78

6. Caitlin MacPherson, Ellsworth, 21:12.84

8. Louise Chaplin, MDI, 21:19.12

9. Trinity Montigny, Ellsworth, 21:21.33

Girls’ team scores, Class B

Caribou, 46 Ellsworth, 70 MDI, 74 Presque Isle, 146 Old Town, 148 Winslow, 169 Belfast, 173 John Bapst, 203 Hermon, 223* Erskine, 223* Washington Academy, 287

Girls’ individual, Class C

1. Eliza Broughton, GSA, 19:33.42

7. Mary Richardson, GSA, 20:30.33

9. Zeya Lorio, GSA, 20:57.85

13. Mary Brenna Catus, GSA, 21:38.53

19. Grace Broughton, GSA, 22:07.09

Girls’ team scores, Class C

GSA, 46 Orono, 52 MSSM, 85 GHC, 87 Narraguagus, 129 Washburn, 143 Mattanawcook, 167 Machias, 211

*The MDI and Erskine boys and Hermon girls won their respective tiebreakers.