Local runners compete at PVC cross-country championships

ORONO — Runners from all six Hancock County high schools went to Orono on Saturday for this year’s Penobscot Valley Conference cross-country championships.

At the Class B level, Ellsworth posted one of its best meets of the 2017 season. The Eagles finished second on the girls’ side and third on the boys’ side.

Ellsworth’s Trinity Montigny finished third in the girls’ race with a time of 22 minutes, 2.02 seconds. Close behind her was teammate Caitlin MacPherson, who claimed sixth with a time of 22:06.28. The Eagles finished behind Caribou but beat out Mount Desert Island, Presque Isle, Old Town, John Bapst, Hermon and Washington Academy.

The Ellsworth boys competed with Hermon and Caribou in a three-way battle for first place. The Eagles’ top runner was Matt Frost, who returned to the track after missing the Hancock County championships to finish in 18:27.09 and claim fifth place.

MDI’s girls and boys finished third and fourth, respectively. The Trojans were without top runner Thorin Smith in the boys’ event, but freshman Finian Burns finished 10th overall to lead the Trojans to a top-half finish.

In Class C, Deer Isle-Stonington’s Brendan Penfold and George Stevens Academy’s Eliza Broughton were both individual winners. Penfold won the boys’ race in 17:15.52, and Broughton won the girls’ race with a time of 20:43.10.

Returning for GSA after missing two weeks was Mary Richardson, who finished fifth. The Eagles battled Orono for first place all day long but settled for second as the Red Riots edged them out by three points.

Listed below is a list of the top-five individual finishers from Hancock County and all team scores from the boys’ and girls’ events in both classes.

Boys, Class B individual

Matt Frost, Ellsworth, 18 minutes, 27.09 seconds

Matt Shea, Ellsworth, 18:52.63

Finian Burns, Mount Desert Island, 19:15.48

Mark Berry, Ellsworth, 19:18.92

Stephen Grierson, MDI, 19:29.77

Boys, Class B team scores

Hermon, 56 Caribou, 58 Ellsworth, 65 MDI, 85 Presque Isle, 105 John Bapst, 136 Old Town, 180 Washington Academy, 209 Foxcroft, 247

Boys, Class C individual

1. Brendan Penfold, Deer Isle-Stonington, 17:15.52

4. Caden Mattson, George Stevens Academy, 18:43.61

8. Luke Barnes, Sumner, 19:07.78

15. Max Mattson, GSA, 19:51.43

17. Ian Renwick, GSA, 19:53.42

Boys, Class C team scores

Orono, 26 GSA, 82 Lee Academy, 126 Bucksport, 157 Machias, 182 Searsport, 183 Mattanawcook Academy, 184 Sumner, 194

Girls, Class B individual

3. Trinity Montigny, Ellsworth, 22:02.02

6. Caitlin MacPherson, Ellsworth, 22:06.28

9. Katelyn Osborne, MDI, 22:18.64

12. Louise Chaplin, MDI, 22:45.39

14. Abby Mazgaj, Ellsworth, 22:50.42

Girls, Class B team scores

Caribou, 25

Ellsworth, 70

MDI, 78

Presque Isle, 121

Old Town, 131

John Bapst, 153

Hermon, 170

Washington Academy, 213

Girls, Class C individual

1. Eliza Broughton, GSA, 20:43.10

5. Mary Richardson, GSA, 22:11.34

6. Zeya Lorio, GSA, 22:23.81

8. Mary Brenna Catus, GSA, 22:37.76

9. Grace Broughton, GSA, 23:13.77

Girls, Class C team scores