Wednesday - Nov 01, 2017

EHS, GSA girls’ finish in top 5 at state cross-country championships

November 1, 2017 on Cross-Country, Sports

ELLSWORTH — Led by some of the state’s top runners, the Ellsworth and George Stevens Academy girls’ cross-country teams earned top-five finishes in their respective classes at Saturday’s state championships in Cumberland.

Ellsworth delivered one of its best performances of the season at Twin Brook Recreation Area with seventh- and eighth-place finishes from Trinity Montigny and Caitlin MacPherson, respectively. The Eagles finished fifth in Class B behind Yarmouth, York, Caribou and Cape Elizabeth. The Mount Desert Island girls finished eighth.

The GSA girls’ team was unable to repeat as the state champion in Class C but still earned top-10 finishes from Eliza Broughton (third), Zeya Lorio (ninth) and Mary Richardson (10th). The team finished third behind Orono and Maranacook.

On the boys’ side, Brendan Penfold of Deer Isle-Stonington finished second in Class C with a time of 17 minutes, 8.02 seconds. He trailed only Waynflete’s Henry Spritz, who won the race by 6.35 seconds.

MDI’s boys’ team earned eighth in Class B with the help of 12th-place finisher Nick Reznik and 23rd-place finisher Finian Burns. Matt Frost (33rd) and Matt Shea (47th) were the only boys’ competitors for Ellsworth, which did not compete as a team.

Below is a list of the top-five individual finishers from Hancock County and all team scores from both classes.

Boys’ individual, Class B

  • 12. Nick Reznik, Mount Desert Island, 17:40.59
  • 23. Finian Burns, MDI, 18:14.15
  • 33. Matt Frost, Ellsworth, 18:35.32
  • 44. Calvin Partin, MDI, 18:51.60
  • 47. Matt Shea, Ellsworth, 18:57.52

Boys’ team scores, Class B

  1. Lincoln Academy, 56
  2. Freeport, 114
  3. Yarmouth, 115
  4. Wells, 121
  5. Caribou, 154
  6. Cape Elizabeth, 177
  7. Hermon, 178
  8. MDI, 181
  9. York, 190
  10. Waterville, 214
  11. Presque Isle, 263
  12. Belfast, 267
  13. Lake Region, 294
  14. Erskine Academy, 357

Boys’ individual, Class C

  • 2. Brendan Penfold, Deer Isle-Stonington, 17:08.02
  • 14. Caden Mattson, George Stevens Academy, 18:16.02
  • 31. Luke Barnes, Sumner, 18:59.30
  • 36. Max Mattson, GSA, 19:12.67
  • 53. Ian Renwick, GSA, 19:43.94

Boys’ team scores, Class C

  1. Orono, 48
  2. Maine Coast Waldorf, 77
  3. Waynflete, 130
  4. Maranacook, 141
  5. Boothbay, 150
  6. GSA, 175
  7. Calais, 199*
  8. Traip Academy, 199*
  9. Maine School of Science and Mathematics, 212
  10. St. Dominic, 221
  11. Greater Houlton Christian, 233
  12. Mattanawcook Academy, 318
  13. North Yarmouth, 326
  14. Lee Academy, 352

Girls’ individual, Class B

  • 7. Trinity Montigny, Ellsworth, 20:59.86
  • 8. Caitlin MacPherson, Ellsworth, 21:00.17
  • 15. Katelyn Osborne, MDI, 21:30.25
  • 24. Abby Mazgaj, Ellsworth, 21:50.68
  • 28. Louise Chaplin, MDI, 21:59.95

Girls’ team scores, Class B

  1. Yarmouth, 67
  2. York, 85
  3. Caribou, 104
  4. Cape Elizabeth, 123
  5. Ellsworth, 138
  6. Fryeburg Academy, 171
  7. Morse, 172
  8. MDI, 173
  9. Freeport, 204
  10. Presque Isle, 243
  11. Winslow, 294
  12. Old Town, 302

Girls’ individual, Class C

  • Eliza Broughton, GSA, 20:22.92
  • Zeya Lorio, GSA, 20:55.93
  • Mary Richardson, GSA, 20:59.75
  • Mary Brenna Catus, GSA, 22:09.10
  • Grace Broughton, GSA, 23:06.47

Girls’ team scores, Class C

  1. Orono, 71
  2. Maranacook, 72
  3. GSA, 79
  4. Maine Coast Waldorf, 88
  5. Waynflete, 154
  6. St. Dominic, 155
  7. GHCA, 157
  8. MSSM, 159
  9. Monmouth Academy, 214

*Calais won via tiebreaker.