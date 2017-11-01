EHS, GSA girls’ finish in top 5 at state cross-country championships

ELLSWORTH — Led by some of the state’s top runners, the Ellsworth and George Stevens Academy girls’ cross-country teams earned top-five finishes in their respective classes at Saturday’s state championships in Cumberland.

Ellsworth delivered one of its best performances of the season at Twin Brook Recreation Area with seventh- and eighth-place finishes from Trinity Montigny and Caitlin MacPherson, respectively. The Eagles finished fifth in Class B behind Yarmouth, York, Caribou and Cape Elizabeth. The Mount Desert Island girls finished eighth.

The GSA girls’ team was unable to repeat as the state champion in Class C but still earned top-10 finishes from Eliza Broughton (third), Zeya Lorio (ninth) and Mary Richardson (10th). The team finished third behind Orono and Maranacook.

On the boys’ side, Brendan Penfold of Deer Isle-Stonington finished second in Class C with a time of 17 minutes, 8.02 seconds. He trailed only Waynflete’s Henry Spritz, who won the race by 6.35 seconds.

MDI’s boys’ team earned eighth in Class B with the help of 12th-place finisher Nick Reznik and 23rd-place finisher Finian Burns. Matt Frost (33rd) and Matt Shea (47th) were the only boys’ competitors for Ellsworth, which did not compete as a team.

Below is a list of the top-five individual finishers from Hancock County and all team scores from both classes.

Boys’ individual, Class B

12. Nick Reznik, Mount Desert Island, 17:40.59

23. Finian Burns, MDI, 18:14.15

33. Matt Frost, Ellsworth, 18:35.32

44. Calvin Partin, MDI, 18:51.60

47. Matt Shea, Ellsworth, 18:57.52

Boys’ team scores, Class B

Lincoln Academy, 56 Freeport, 114 Yarmouth, 115 Wells, 121 Caribou, 154 Cape Elizabeth, 177 Hermon, 178 MDI, 181 York, 190 Waterville, 214 Presque Isle, 263 Belfast, 267 Lake Region, 294 Erskine Academy, 357

Boys’ individual, Class C

2. Brendan Penfold, Deer Isle-Stonington, 17:08.02

14. Caden Mattson, George Stevens Academy, 18:16.02

31. Luke Barnes, Sumner, 18:59.30

36. Max Mattson, GSA, 19:12.67

53. Ian Renwick, GSA, 19:43.94

Boys’ team scores, Class C

Orono, 48 Maine Coast Waldorf, 77 Waynflete, 130 Maranacook, 141 Boothbay, 150 GSA, 175 Calais, 199* Traip Academy, 199* Maine School of Science and Mathematics, 212 St. Dominic, 221 Greater Houlton Christian, 233 Mattanawcook Academy, 318 North Yarmouth, 326 Lee Academy, 352

Girls’ individual, Class B

7. Trinity Montigny, Ellsworth, 20:59.86

8. Caitlin MacPherson, Ellsworth, 21:00.17

15. Katelyn Osborne, MDI, 21:30.25

24. Abby Mazgaj, Ellsworth, 21:50.68

28. Louise Chaplin, MDI, 21:59.95

Girls’ team scores, Class B

Yarmouth, 67 York, 85 Caribou, 104 Cape Elizabeth, 123 Ellsworth, 138 Fryeburg Academy, 171 Morse, 172 MDI, 173 Freeport, 204 Presque Isle, 243 Winslow, 294 Old Town, 302

Girls’ individual, Class C

Eliza Broughton, GSA, 20:22.92

Zeya Lorio, GSA, 20:55.93

Mary Richardson, GSA, 20:59.75

Mary Brenna Catus, GSA, 22:09.10

Grace Broughton, GSA, 23:06.47

Girls’ team scores, Class C

Orono, 71 Maranacook, 72 GSA, 79 Maine Coast Waldorf, 88 Waynflete, 154 St. Dominic, 155 GHCA, 157 MSSM, 159 Monmouth Academy, 214

*Calais won via tiebreaker.