NEWBURY, N.H. — Dan Curts has always known how to run fast.
In his time at Ellsworth High School, Curts won 11 state titles in cross-country and indoor and outdoor track, breaking numerous school and state records in the process. He was named the Maine Gatorade Boys’ Cross-Country Runner of the Year for the 2012 season and the Track and Field Athlete of the Year for the 2013-14 winter and spring seasons.
Curts went on to graduate from Iowa State with a running resume that included First Team All-American honors in indoor track, a Big 12 championship in the 5,000-meter run in outdoor track and selections to the All-Big 12 and All-Midwest Region cross country teams in 2014, 2017 and 2018.
Early in his post-collegiate career, Curts became one of six Mainers in history to run a sub-four-minute mile, crossing the finish line of a race at the University of Washington in 3 minutes, 59.29 seconds. He was continuing to progress along the well-worn traditional track-running career path when COVID hit. The pandemic threw a wrench in his plans, as it did for so many others, prompting a move from Seattle back to Ellsworth. It was then, back on the East Coast running trails that he had trained on growing up, that Curts finally dealt with a thought that had been nagging him for some time: that standard track running and road races might not be as exciting to him as they once were.
“I just didn’t want to continue pursuing stuff on the track the same way that I used to,” said Curts, reflecting on his mindset at the time. “That’s why last spring I decided to try out some mountain races.”
His trip home brought him to one of the best places in the U.S. for that kind of race, with New England offering a wide variety of mountainous trails to clamber over. And, surprisingly or not, Curts quickly found out that he was pretty darn good at trail running, too.
In 2021, Curts moved to Vermont to train with pro runner Ben True. In April 2022, Curts competed in, and won, his first ever official trail race at Sleepy Hollow Mountain.
Shortly thereafter, in July, Curts turned heads with a second-place finish at the Loon Mountain Race, which served as that year’s USATF Vertical Mountain Running Championships. Finishing just over one minute behind World Mountain Running Champion Joe Gray and besting the rest of what the American Trail Running Association called “one of the deepest fields the race has ever seen” put Curts on the map and he hasn’t looked back through what has been a whirlwind of a year.
“All of a sudden I was on the U.S. team racing in Italy,” Curts said of his meteoric rise in the sport. “And then I went to the world championships in Thailand.”
Curts is now coming off of a win at this year’s USATF Mountain Running Championships, held in Newbury, N.H., on April 30, finishing with a time of 1:01:04, a full minute ahead of the second-place finisher.
He also finished third in the vertical race, held the day before at the same location, again coming in just behind Gray and Canada’s Alexandre Ricard. The win qualified Curts for this year’s World Championships, which will be held in Austria this June.
The travel to exotic locations, something that Curts never really got the chance to do before he started trail running, and the beautiful scenery that surrounds runners when participating in trail running competitions, are some of the main reasons Curts felt comfortable making the switch.
“It was really over the last couple of years that I started seeing this alternate route of mountain running as a profession,” Curts explained. “I did a U.S. 5K championship on the road and you’re racing through New York City and that’s cool. That’s the coolest venue for a road race that I’ve done probably … But then you’re looking at some of these mountain races and you’re in the Alps in Austria and that’s where you compete and spend your time.”
It wasn’t necessarily a given that Curts would be this good at trail running this quickly, despite his previous success in the sport’s more traditional venues. While both may involve the act of running, running on a road versus running up a mountain asks very different things of the athletes undertaking the challenge.
“Physiologically the two events demand quite different things,” Curts explained. “I was used to racing on the track for 14 minutes, or less than four minutes, not long events. Some of these mountain races you’re climbing for 6,000 or 7,000 feet vertically and then you turn and come back down.
“So, it kind of requires a lot more time of training at a lower intensity.”
The better indicator of Curts’s potential success in the field is the fact that he grew up running on trails on the sides of mountains and considered it to be just simply running.
“I do think that growing up in rural Maine does kind of prep you for this kind of stuff,” Curts said. “The number of times you don’t think twice about running in the snow … I was on a podcast and they were asking: ‘So, you train up there, do you just run in the snow in the winter?’ Yeah, dude, it’s snowy and you just go run. There’s a lot of stuff that I didn’t know was weird or viewed as weird that you don’t second guess because it’s what you grew up doing.”
There’s certainly no second-guessing by Curts of his decision to make the switch over to trail running as he readies to leave for Austria in 15 days. He signed a professional contract with Brooks Running and is quickly becoming a household name in a sport that is growing rapidly in terms of both popularity and sponsorship dollars.
Curts also has set some pretty big goals for the future, and is excited about a lot of races coming after the World Championships, including a race titled the XTERRA Trail Running World Championships. That race is usually held in Hawaii but this year will be held at Sugarloaf Mountain, representing a homecoming of sorts for Curts later this fall.
Outside of the travel and the endorsements, however, Curts is happy to have found a style of running that is really all about competition.
“The thing I like about mountain running is that it’s just about the running and competing against someone else,” Curts explained. “A lot of people like to get hung up on times. People know a four-minute mile is fast, but people don’t know what a fast time up a mountain is. It’s really just distilled down to running and running against someone else. The times don’t really matter because if one day it’s snowy and one day it’s hot, it’s going to completely change how you are running. That’s the shift I enjoyed the most.”
He is also happy to have found a sport that encourages him to get out and run in the spaces where he is most comfortable running.
“When I was in college my college coach saw some documentary on a bunch of these different states, and he saw one on Baxter State Park, and he made me promise I wouldn’t go to Baxter and try to [run] Katahdin,” Curts remembered. “So, on the track there are certain things that are like no-no’s, like, ‘Oh, I shouldn’t run up Cadillac on my easy day.’ But that’s all I want to do.”