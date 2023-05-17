Sports

NEWBURY, N.H. — Dan Curts has always known how to run fast.

In his time at Ellsworth High School, Curts won 11 state titles in cross-country and indoor and outdoor track, breaking numerous school and state records in the process. He was named the Maine Gatorade Boys’ Cross-Country Runner of the Year for the 2012 season and the Track and Field Athlete of the Year for the 2013-14 winter and spring seasons.

Recommended for you