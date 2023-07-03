Results of 47th annual Tour du Lac 10-miler By Ryan McLaughlin Ryan McLaughlin Sports Reporter Author email Jul 3, 2023 Jul 3, 2023 Updated 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Results of the 47th annual Tour du Lac 10-mile road race.1. Erik McCarthy, 55:402. Matthew Shea, 1:01.553. Stephen Grierson, 1:05.364. David Haluska, 1:06.075. Adam Moila, 1:07.066. Rob Shea, 1:08.027. Erik Crocker, 1:10.518. Jayme Sidaway, 1:11.239. Jonathan McLain, 1:13.0010. Joe Roberts, 1:14.2311. Ezra Deans, 1:14.3012. Ed Hughes, 1:15.0713. Shane Martin, 1:19.0514. Deedra Dapice, 1:19.5115. Ethan Bruce, 1:22.2616. Lance Days, 1:22.4717. Brendan Crowe, 1:22.4718. Craig Smith, 1:23.0619. Daniel Gerrish, 1:23.2920. Lisa Kingsbury, 1:23.4021. Kristine Guaraldo, 1:23.5722. Katherine Collins, 1:24.3123. Steve Remington, 1:25.2724. Rick Reardon, 1:27.5825. Lee Clein, 1:29.3626. David Farrar, 1:29.5827. Joseph Gallagher, 1:30.4928. Mattie Lord, 1:32.0229. Erica Doyon, 1:33.4430. John Leeth, 1:34.0331. Melissa Osborne, 1:36.0932. Robin Clark, 1:36.5833. Jennifer Traub, 1:36.5934. Larry Deans, 1:39.3935. Nancy Noack, 1:40.4136. Joyce Reardon, 1:42.1737. Riley Fraser, 1:46.4138. Jennifer Noonan, 1:47.5939. Collin Forsnough, 1:48.0140. Andrew Clapp, 1:48.1341. Geoffrey Dapice, 1:50.4042. Adam Bohler, 1:52.2143. Robert Garnett, 1:56.0644. Larry Merrill, 1:58.2345. David Benn, 2:08.1246. Michelle Parke, 2:12.2147. John Tjepkema, 2:15.3848. Lisa Dyer, 2:17.1149. Philip Pierce, 2:19.5150. Linda Rogers, 2:28.2651. Mike Hussey, 2:32.11 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ryan McLaughlin Sports Reporter Author email Follow Ryan McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Popular Sumner student among four to get full four-year college scholarship Local first responders, civilian honored for saving woman's life Finn's Irish Pub roars back to life Teenager drowns in rural lake U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted in Oregon at Ellsworth residence Local Events E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the Ellsworth American Signup for our weekly headlines Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Check out our Special Features