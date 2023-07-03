Sports

Results of the 47th annual Tour du Lac 10-mile road race.

  • 1. Erik McCarthy, 55:40
  • 2. Matthew Shea, 1:01.55
  • 3. Stephen Grierson, 1:05.36
  • 4. David Haluska, 1:06.07
  • 5. Adam Moila, 1:07.06
  • 6. Rob Shea, 1:08.02
  • 7. Erik Crocker, 1:10.51
  • 8. Jayme Sidaway, 1:11.23
  • 9. Jonathan McLain, 1:13.00
  • 10. Joe Roberts, 1:14.23
  • 11. Ezra Deans, 1:14.30
  • 12. Ed Hughes, 1:15.07
  • 13. Shane Martin, 1:19.05
  • 14. Deedra Dapice, 1:19.51
  • 15. Ethan Bruce, 1:22.26
  • 16. Lance Days, 1:22.47
  • 17. Brendan Crowe, 1:22.47
  • 18. Craig Smith, 1:23.06
  • 19. Daniel Gerrish, 1:23.29
  • 20. Lisa Kingsbury, 1:23.40
  • 21. Kristine Guaraldo, 1:23.57
  • 22. Katherine Collins, 1:24.31
  • 23. Steve Remington, 1:25.27
  • 24. Rick Reardon, 1:27.58
  • 25. Lee Clein, 1:29.36
  • 26. David Farrar, 1:29.58
  • 27. Joseph Gallagher, 1:30.49
  • 28. Mattie Lord, 1:32.02
  • 29. Erica Doyon, 1:33.44
  • 30. John Leeth, 1:34.03
  • 31. Melissa Osborne, 1:36.09
  • 32. Robin Clark, 1:36.58
  • 33. Jennifer Traub, 1:36.59
  • 34. Larry Deans, 1:39.39
  • 35. Nancy Noack, 1:40.41
  • 36. Joyce Reardon, 1:42.17
  • 37. Riley Fraser, 1:46.41
  • 38. Jennifer Noonan, 1:47.59
  • 39. Collin Forsnough, 1:48.01
  • 40. Andrew Clapp, 1:48.13
  • 41. Geoffrey Dapice, 1:50.40
  • 42. Adam Bohler, 1:52.21
  • 43. Robert Garnett, 1:56.06
  • 44. Larry Merrill, 1:58.23
  • 45. David Benn, 2:08.12
  • 46. Michelle Parke, 2:12.21
  • 47. John Tjepkema, 2:15.38
  • 48. Lisa Dyer, 2:17.11
  • 49. Philip Pierce, 2:19.51
  • 50. Linda Rogers, 2:28.26
  • 51. Mike Hussey, 2:32.11

