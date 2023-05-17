MOUNT DESERT — The Maine Seacoast Mission welcomes teams and individual players to compete in the 19th EdGE Tennis Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Northeast Harbor Tennis Club. The tournament benefits the Mission’s signature education program, EdGE.
The tournament is composed of men’s doubles and women’s doubles playing at advanced and intermediate levels with eight-player teams competing throughout the day. The tournament will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for all registered players. Sunday, Sept. 10, is set as a rain date. Players can register as a team of eight players or as an individual.
"I've been fortunate to be part of this tournament as both a player and volunteer director for more than a decade,” says Jaime Weir, general manager of John Williams Boat Co. and a Mission board member. “Each event brings the tennis community together for a great day of fun and competition, all to benefit the kids of the EdGE program.”
Proceeds from the tournament fund EdGE. The program offers collaborative and innovative afterschool, summer, in-school and leadership activities to children in seven schools located along Washington County's Downeast coast. EdGE provides students with opportunities to expand their knowledge and experiences through academic and social support and peer mentoring. Students challenge themselves, engage with their communities, explore the outdoors and gain social and leadership skills to build personal, career and postsecondary education aspirations.
“Over the years, students have loved taking part in the tennis clinics led by the EdGE Tennis Tournament’s volunteers,” says EdGE Primary Program Director Isaac Marnik, “EdGE provides students new opportunities to discover new things and identify their interests. The money raised from the tournament supports enrichment for all children participating in the program.”
Registration for a team of eight is $1,400 and single-player registration is $50. An organization, business, or person can also sponsor a team and the committee will assign single-player participants.