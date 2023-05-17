Sports

MOUNT DESERT — The Maine Seacoast Mission welcomes teams and individual players to compete in the 19th EdGE Tennis Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Northeast Harbor Tennis Club. The tournament benefits the Mission’s signature education program, EdGE.

The tournament is composed of men’s doubles and women’s doubles playing at advanced and intermediate levels with eight-player teams competing throughout the day. The tournament will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for all registered players. Sunday, Sept. 10, is set as a rain date. Players can register as a team of eight players or as an individual.

Recommended for you