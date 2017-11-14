Maine Junior Black Bears repeat as 16U state champions

ELLSWORTH — The Maine Junior Black Bears Tier III Midget hockey team won its second state championship in a row Sunday when it defeated Maine Moose 3-2 to win the 16U crown at Lewiston’s Collisee Arena.

The team finished the regular season with a 9-3 record before beating Lewiston and Casco and topping the Moose twice to go 4-0 in the playoffs. It was the second season in a row the team finished with the top regular-season record and went undefeated in the championship tournament.

Guy Perron, who played at the University of Maine from 1986-90 before coaching at both the college level and in the North American Hockey League, helped lead the Black Bears to the title in his first year at the helm. Assistant coach Mario Thyer was a member of the National Hockey League’s Minnesota North Stars in the early 1990s.

The team’s roster this season included Curran Granger, a Blue Hill native who was one of the team’s starting defensemen. Also starting at defenseman was Nevin Daviault, whose father, Max, works at Ellsworth’s Maine Coast Memorial Hospital.

The Black Bears are a youth team drawing players from Penobscot County, Hancock County and other parts of eastern Maine. The team plays its games at the University of Maine’s Harold Alfond Sports Arena in Orono.