Nevin, Flynn win at Chris Angell Fall Classic

ELLSWORTH — Brooklin’s Lindsey Nevin and Hancock’s Sean Flynn were among the winners at the annual Chris Angell Fall Classic on Saturday the Ellsworth Tennis Center.

Nevin defeated fellow Brooklin native Courtney Bianco to win the girls’ 18-year-old singles championship. The two are also teammates on the George Stevens Academy tennis team.

Flynn won the 14-year-old singles title on the boys’ side. He defeated Max Friedlander of Bar Harbor.

The tournament is named for Chris Angell, who was formerly the top male tennis player in the state of Maine. Fall and winter editions are held every year. Funds from the tournament went toward raising awareness and supporting treatment for individuals with serious mental illnesses.