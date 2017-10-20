Ellsworth’s Sam Horne looks to pass as Mount Desert Island’s Jose Chumbe defends during a boys’ high school soccer game Oct. 16 in Bar Harbor. The Eagles and Trojans are among numerous Hancock County teams participating in this week’s playoffs. ELLSWORTH AMERICAN PHOTO BY MIKE MANDELL First playoff games set for fall sports season October 20, 2017 on Sports Below are times and dates for local high school playoff games to be held later this week. A list of next week’s games will be posted Monday, Oct. 23. Road teams are listed first. Friday, Oct. 20 Girls’ soccer, Class C North: (9) Calais vs. (8) Bucksport, 3 p.m. Girls’ soccer: Class C North: (10) George Stevens Academy vs. (7) Narraguagus, 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 Boys’ soccer, Class B North: (10) Old Town vs. (7) Ellsworth, 2 p.m. Boys’ soccer, Class B North: (13) Mount Desert Island vs. (4) Winslow, 1:30 p.m. Boys’ soccer, Class C North: (9) Sumner vs. (8) Piscataquis, 2 p.m. Girls’ soccer, Class B North: (12) MDI vs. (5) John Bapst, noon Volleyball, Class B: (5) Greely vs. (4) MDI, 1 p.m. Volleyball, Class B: (7) Ellsworth vs. (2) Yarmouth, 4 p.m. Volleyball, Class C: (7) Bucksport vs. (2) Woodland, noon Volleyball, Class C: (8) Sumner vs. (1) Washington Academy, 2 p.m.