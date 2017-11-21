Ellsworth’s Shorey wins Junior Dragster title

ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth native Kerrigan Shorey capped off an excellent season of racing on the Junior Dragster circuit with a championship Saturday at Winterport Dragway.

Shorey, 15, competed in the Junior Dragster competition every Sunday from May through October at Winterport this past season. She won her first race of the year in July and continued her success throughout the season, which culminated with her claiming the title at the awards banquet.

In addition to her championship triumph, Shorey also finished as the runner-up in a separate series that spread six races over the course of the season. As a result of her exploits on the race track, she received two trophies, $100 courtesy of Winterport Dragway and a custom racing helmet donated by Precision Auto Body and Selena and Bernie Gordon.

Shorey is currently a freshman at Ellsworth High School, where she is a member of the cheerleading squad. She worked on her dragster daily with the help of her stepfather, Bob Merchant.