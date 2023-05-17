ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth’s boys’ and girls’ tennis teams split their matches against MDI High School on Friday, May 12, but followed that up with full team wins over Bangor and Hermon as they look to secure more favorable playoff seeding before the regular season draws to a close.
In the matchup against the Trojans, Ellsworth’s girls’ team was dominant. The Eagles went a perfect 5-0 in their matches. Top singles Megan Jordan and Brianna Kane defeated Taber Allen and Grace LeMoine 8-3 and 8-1, respectively, while the team’s third singles player, Miah Coffin, beat MDI’s Meredith Cook 8-3 as well. Ellsworth also swept MDI in the two doubles matchups, with Emily Gagnon and Kahlan Keene defeating Molly Webster and Aya Negishi 8-1 and Elizabeth Frost and Whitney Clark beating Mai Ishimura and Julia Ramos by a narrow 8-6 margin.
The win highlights the just how far the team has come this season, as it currently sits in fifth place in the Class B North Heal Point standings with a record of 7-3.
“I think the girls, especially, are improving every match,” said head coach Brian Higgins. “Our doubles team, girls, they might have lost their first two but they’ve won their last five. Same with Miah Coffin. She’s three for us and she’s beaten the girl she’s lost to the next time she’s played her. And with Brianna and Megan, they’ve each lost once … We’re hoping for one home playoff match and it looks now like it might be [seed] number four or five.”
A key factor for the girls’ playoff seeding will be their matchup against Hermon on Thursday, May 18, the results of which were unknown at press time. If the Eagles can defeat the 4-7 Hawks, a team they defeated earlier in the season in a road matchup, they could overtake John Bapst, which is currently six points ahead in the standings, and secure a spot in the top four.
The boys’ team was swept 5-0 by a strong MDI squad that currently sits in first place in Class B North with a record of 9-1. The Eagles’ top two singles players, Kai and Koa Barrett, both fell 8-2 in their respective matchups against MDI’s top two, Westy Granholm and Max Friedlander. Doubles pairs Luke Perry and Pablo Little-Seibold and Sam Kaplan and Silas Montigny fell to MDI’s Jameson Weir and Evan Ankrom (8-0) and Owen Kelly and Bowdoin Allen (8-2).
Ellsworth’s number three singles player, Owen Frank, tested MDI’s Treyan Nelson for a while, but ultimately fell 8-4.
“Owen, to me, is the key to our season for boys,” said Higgins. “He’s got a pretty good record. If you can win one doubles match and third singles, and [Kai and Koa Barrett] hold their own against the middle-of-the-pack guys, then we could be talking a four or five [seed] also.”
The boys are currently in seventh place, 20 points behind Presque Isle, with a record of 7-3.
Several of Ellsworth’s players have also qualified for the state singles’ tournament slated for Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20. Both Kane and Jordan qualified for the girls’ tournament while Koa Barrett qualified for the tournament for the third time in his career. Jordan will match up against Fort Kent’s Anah Albert while Kane will face Thornton Academy’s Ariana Cote in round one. Barrett will take on Skowhegan’s Drake Turcotte.
The team’s final regular season tilt will be a rematch against MDI on the road on Monday, May 22.