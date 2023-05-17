Sports

ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth’s boys’ and girls’ tennis teams split their matches against MDI High School on Friday, May 12, but followed that up with full team wins over Bangor and Hermon as they look to secure more favorable playoff seeding before the regular season draws to a close.

In the matchup against the Trojans, Ellsworth’s girls’ team was dominant. The Eagles went a perfect 5-0 in their matches. Top singles Megan Jordan and Brianna Kane defeated Taber Allen and Grace LeMoine 8-3 and 8-1, respectively, while the team’s third singles player, Miah Coffin, beat MDI’s Meredith Cook 8-3 as well. Ellsworth also swept MDI in the two doubles matchups, with Emily Gagnon and Kahlan Keene defeating Molly Webster and Aya Negishi 8-1 and Elizabeth Frost and Whitney Clark beating Mai Ishimura and Julia Ramos by a narrow 8-6 margin.

