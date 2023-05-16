Sports

ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth Little League kicked off its 2023 season on Saturday, May 13, with the organization’s traditional Opening Day Ceremony held at Demeyer Field.

Around 200 baseball and softball players of all age groups were introduced, along with their coaches, and cheered on by parents and fans. Members of the EHS baseball and softball teams were also on hand to help celebrate the start of the new season.

Recommended for you