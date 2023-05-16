ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth Little League kicked off its 2023 season on Saturday, May 13, with the organization’s traditional Opening Day Ceremony held at Demeyer Field.
Around 200 baseball and softball players of all age groups were introduced, along with their coaches, and cheered on by parents and fans. Members of the EHS baseball and softball teams were also on hand to help celebrate the start of the new season.
“It was super. It was a great event,” said the league’s president, Lyndsy Clough. “Just having all the kids there in their uniforms to celebrate all the teams coming together … It’s a big deal for [the players] to have the parade with the fire truck and the high school kids. They appreciate it and it’s a nice way to bring the entire program together.”
A full slate of games followed the opening ceremonies, kicking off a season that will see regular season games played from now until mid-June when school wraps up. At that point, the Little League World Series playoff season begins, something that Ellsworth Little League organizers are eagerly awaiting.
“This year we were chosen to host the state’s minor league division tournament, which is the 8-, 9- and 10-year-old division,” Clough said. “It’s a huge deal. Southern Maine has predominantly been the host for this in the past, so to have it come up this way is pretty exciting.”
On top of the fact that the local teams will have home-field advantage as they look to advance in the tournament, the decision to name Ellsworth as host will also benefit the community. The baseball and softball tournaments are expected to bring a number of players, coaches, parents and fans from all over the state who will stay in the area and patronize local businesses.
“Right now we’re not sure how many teams exactly, but there will be about four or five teams for softball and six coming in for baseball,” Clough explained. “And we’ll host the games for the week and the celebrations that come with it.”
The softball tournament will begin on July 15 while the baseball tournament begins on July 22.
Both the large number of athletes participating in the league this season, and the fact that Ellsworth was chosen to host the official state tournament are, according to Clough, signs of the sustained growth that the league has experienced over the last few years.
“We have a great volunteer base and as word gets out that we have programs for teams to participate in we’ve grown from under 10 teams to 15 teams from ages 5 to 12,” Clough said. “And it seems like interest is just continuing to grow.”