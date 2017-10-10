Eleven to be inducted into Ellsworth High School Sports Hall of Fame

ELLSWORTH — The history of athletics at Ellsworth High School is a history filled with championships. Winning those championships requires athletes of the highest level, and the Eagles have had no shortage of them over the years.

On Friday, Oct. 13, eleven of those athletes will be introduced as the Class of 2017 for the Ellsworth High School Sports Hall of Fame’s at halftime of Ellsworth/Sumner’s football game against Orono. They will be officially inducted the following night at a ceremonial dinner.

Tickets to the dinner, which will be held at Ellsworth High School, can be purchased at the door for $12. Below is a look at the inductees and their accomplishments with the Eagles.

Hoops heroes

Ellsworth’s basketball teams of the 1950s and 1960s, widely considered to be among the best in state history, will see numerous former players and coaches enshrined.

John Edes and Jack Scott will be enshrined alongside former Ellsworth head coach Charlie Katsiaficas, namesake of the school’s gymnasium. The three were the leaders of Ellsworth’s state title runs in 1953 in 1954, the latter of which saw the Eagles make it all the way to the New England regional semifinals.

Stuart Taylor, who coached the Eagles to state championship glory in 1964 and 1966, also will be inducted. Taylor also spent 30 years in the Ellsworth School Department and was the high school’s principal from 1983-87.

Jacks of all trades

Playing soccer in the fall, basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring is a popular pastime for male athletes throughout Maine, and this year’s class will feature two former athletes who did just that.

One of those inductees is Dick Scott, who is now the bench coach for the New York Mets. Scott was an All-State selection multiple times in soccer and basketball but chose a career in baseball after the New York Yankees selected him in the 17th round of the 1981 draft.

Tim Scott, Dick’s brother and Jack’s son, will make it three inductees for the Scott family. Tim, who played baseball at the University of Maine, was one of the star players on Ellsworth’s Eastern Maine title-winning team back in 1988.

Higgins is here

He’s no longer patrolling the sidelines near the track at Del Luce Stadium, but Brian Higgins will be one of the evening’s many notorious inductees.

Higgins, who coached the Ellsworth boys’ soccer team for 44 years, won four state titles and a state-record 566 games. He continues to coach tennis at Ellsworth, where he’s won 14 regional titles and one state title between the boys’ and girls’ teams.

Running the show

Cross-country and track runners will make up a significant portion of the 2017 class. Inductees from those sports include Becky Lock, Rob Pendergist, Louie Luchini and Jamie Dunn, each of whom won individual state championships with the Eagles.