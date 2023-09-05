Athlete of the Week: Lizzie Boles Sep 5, 2023 Sep 5, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Congratulations to our Athlete of the Week, Ellsworth High sophomore Lizzie Boles.Boles compiled three goals and an assist in the Eagles' first two soccer matches of the fall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Popular Courthouse closed to the public Wednesday Processing plant's new owners seek variance to expand property's potential use Linnehan returns Council papers, incumbents running for School Board Ellsworth Police log week of Aug. 31 WIC to host second annual community baby shower Local Events E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the Ellsworth American Signup for our weekly headlines Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Check out our Special Features