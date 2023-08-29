Athlete of the Week: Lily Chiavelli Aug 29, 2023 Aug 29, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Congratulations to Bucksport High School senior Lily Chiavelli, our Athlete of the Week.Chiavelli, who scored 24 goals in 2022 in leading the Golden Bucks to the Class C girls' soccer state championship, will look to lead Bucksport to similar success on the pitch this fall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Popular Winterport man drowns in Toddy Pond Residents raise alarm over stormwater runoff Blue Hill Fair offers new additions to 2023 lineup Digging or dealing, it’s a wormer’s life Sorrento town clerk fired Local Events E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the Ellsworth American Signup for our weekly headlines Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Check out our Special Features