Athlete of the week: Hunter Curtis By Ryan McLaughlin Jul 31, 2023 Congratulations to Trenton Acadians outfielder Hunter Curtis for earning our Athlete of the Week honors. Curtis was named Most Valuable Player of the state American Legion baseball tournament in leading the Acadians to their first ever state championship.