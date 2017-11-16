Thanksgiving Turkey November 16, 2017 on Recipes Huyen Tran confesses that turkey is her least favorite meat, but every year, in pursuit of the quintessential Norman Rockwell Thanksgiving, her family insists on it! Over the years, the Trans have tried various recipes but this is Huyen’s tried-and-true method for a moist flavorful turkey. Thanksgiving Turkey Print Recipe Courtesy of Huyen Tran CourseMain Dish Thanksgiving Turkey Print Recipe Courtesy of Huyen Tran CourseMain Dish Ingredients Turkey brine 1/2 cup kosher salt per gallon of water used. I use Diamond brand kosher salt. It tends to be less ‘salty’ than the Morton kosher salt. 3/4 cup sugar Lots of ice (if you don’t have refrigerator space) Herbed Bread Crumb for Brined Turkey 6 Tbsps. soft butter, room temperature 1 Tbsp. minced garlic (about 4 cloves) 4 anchovy fillets finely minced (I know this sounds weird but trust me, you can’t taste it once cooked but this will add what the Japanese call umami to your turkey) 4 Tbsps. finely chopped parsley 2 Tbsps. finely chopped rosemary 1 1/2 cups panko or regular bread crumbs Kosher salt and pepper to taste Servings: Instructions Turkey brine Mix 1 cup salt and the sugar with one gallon of warm water in either a small cooler or a clean plastic tote big enough to fit your turkey. The bigger the container, the more brine you have to make. Stir the mixture to dissolve most of the sugar and salt. Add the turkey to the brine and add another gallon of cold water to the brine. If your fridge is like most around the holidays, you probably don’t have room to store the turkey so what I do is dump ice into the brine. I add enough ice to submerge my turkey and to keep it cold overnight. Every 8 pounds of ice equals 1 gallon of water so add ½ cup more salt for every gallon of water/ice until the turkey is fully covered and submerged in the brine. To keep your turkey from floating up, place something heavy like a cutting board or heavy stainless steel pot on top to weigh it down. The first year I attempted a brine, no one told me to keep the bird fully submerged… that year the breast was more of a turkey ham than turkey. Store in a cool place. I usually brine my turkeys overnight for 12-14 hours. If you are short on time and can only brine for 4-6 hours, then use 1 cup salt for every gallon of water. Herbed Bread Crumb for Brined Turkey Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Prepare your roasting pan. I hate washing crusted food so I line my roasting pan with 2 layers of aluminum foil then place a roasting rack in the pan. If you don’t have a roasting rack, I use a cookie cooling rack. You just need to use something to lift the turkey up a little from the pan. In a small mixing bowl, combine all the herbed breadcrumb ingredients together. Rinse your turkey that has been brined and pat dry with a paper towel. Place in roasting pan, breast side up. With your fingers, gently separate the skin from the turkey without tearing the skin. Apply the bread crumb mixture under the skin. Try to distribute as evenly as possible both front and back of the turkey and the drumsticks. Take a large piece of aluminum foil and create a very loose tent over the turkey mainly to keep the turkey breast from burning during cooking. Roast turkey in the preheated oven until the internal temperature at the thickest parts of the breast and thigh registers 155-160 degrees F. It takes about 1.5 minutes for a 12-15 lb. bird. I tend to check the temperature at around an hour and 15 minutes. You may need to rotate the pan occasional to get even cooking depending on your oven. If the turkey is not brown enough when it is almost done, remove the aluminum foil tent to allow the skin to crisp and brown. Let the turkey rest in a warm place for 20-30 minutes before carving. Recipe Notes I don’t add herbs and spices to the brine as the return in flavor is minimum. I save it for the turkey seasoning. Share this Recipe