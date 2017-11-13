Peanut butter brownies in starring role on table November 13, 2017 on Food, Lifestyle, Recipes By Ardeana Hamlin During my growing-up years in Somerset County, Thanksgiving was the day the men and boys in the family went hunting. The women and girls stayed home, laughing and talking, to make pies and desserts. The main course was always deer meat, rabbit stew and fried partridge breasts with an assortment of simple side dishes such as mashed potatoes, peas and squash. The pies, too, were simple — apple, mince and chocolate cream. But food traditions, as with most things, evolve, and our Thanksgiving fare was no exception. Gradually, game meats gave way to turkey and mince pie fell out of favor. Peanut butter brownies joined the dessert table as a star attraction. To the best of my recollection, the peanut butter brownie recipe found its way to the table in the late 1970s or early 1980s when my sons were small. It was an instant hit. It stirs up easily and quickly, and can be tailored to suit one’s particular tastes, giving it a bit of versatility. Editor’s Note: Fine crafter Ardeana Hamlin recently responded to The American’s invitation to submit favorite, tried-and-true holiday recipes. Send yours to [email protected] or to The Ellsworth American, 30 Water St., Ellsworth, ME. 04605. Peanut Butter Brownies Print Recipe Recipe courtesy of Ardeana Hamlin CourseDessert Peanut Butter Brownies Print Recipe Recipe courtesy of Ardeana Hamlin CourseDessert Ingredients 3 eggs 1/3 cup cooking oil 1 1/2 cups granulated cane sugar 1 tsp. vanilla extract 1/2 cup creamy or chunky peanut butter 1 cup all-purpose flour 1/2 tsp. baking powder 1/2 tsp. salt 1 cup chocolate chips (I use dairy-free morsels found in the natural foods aisle) Servings: Instructions Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a bowl, mix: cooking oil, eggs and sugar. Stir in flour, baking powder, salt and chocolate chips. Mix well. Spread in a 13-by-9-inch greased and floured baking pan. Bake for 30 minutes. Recipe Notes Options: Omit the chocolate chips and after baking, toss a handful of chocolate chips onto the brownies’ hot surface. When melted, spread with a knife. Or toss a mixture of chocolate chips and peanut butter chips onto the hot brownies. Share this Recipe