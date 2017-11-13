Peanut butter brownies in starring role on table

By Ardeana Hamlin

During my growing-up years in Somerset County, Thanksgiving was the day the men and boys in the family went hunting. The women and girls stayed home, laughing and talking, to make pies and desserts.

The main course was always deer meat, rabbit stew and fried partridge breasts with an assortment of simple side dishes such as mashed potatoes, peas and squash.

The pies, too, were simple — apple, mince and chocolate cream.

But food traditions, as with most things, evolve, and our Thanksgiving fare was no exception. Gradually, game meats gave way to turkey and mince pie fell out of favor. Peanut butter brownies joined the dessert table as a star attraction.

To the best of my recollection, the peanut butter brownie recipe found its way to the table in the late 1970s or early 1980s when my sons were small. It was an instant hit. It stirs up easily and quickly, and can be tailored to suit one’s particular tastes, giving it a bit of versatility.

