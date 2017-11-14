Nat’s Creamed Onions November 14, 2017 on Recipes Creamed onions are a simple Thanksgiving side dish. Nat's Creamed Onions Print Recipe Courtesy Nat Bradley CourseSide Dish, Vegetable Nat's Creamed Onions Print Recipe Courtesy Nat Bradley CourseSide Dish, Vegetable Ingredients 1 lb boiling onions 4 Tbsps. butter 4 Tbsps. flour 2 cups milk 1/2 tsp. salt, pepper nutmeg to taste Servings: Instructions In a saucepan, blanch boiling onions for 2 minutes until fork tender. Melt butter in saucepan, whisking in flour, milk, salt, pepper and nutmeg. Stir until it thickens. In another saucepan, blanch boiling onions for 2 minutes until fork tender. Drain and add onions to cream sauce. Share this Recipe