Tuesday - Nov 14, 2017

Nat’s Creamed Onions

November 14, 2017 on Recipes

Creamed onions are a simple Thanksgiving side dish.

Courtesy Nat Bradley
Courtesy Nat Bradley
Ingredients
  • 1 lb boiling onions
  • 4 Tbsps. butter
  • 4 Tbsps. flour
  • 2 cups milk
  • 1/2 tsp. salt, pepper
  • nutmeg to taste
Instructions
  1. In a saucepan, blanch boiling onions for 2 minutes until fork tender. Melt butter in saucepan, whisking in flour, milk, salt, pepper and nutmeg. Stir until it thickens. In another saucepan, blanch boiling onions for 2 minutes until fork tender. Drain and add onions to cream sauce.
