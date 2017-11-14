Tuesday - Nov 14, 2017

“Mumma’s Fudge” is in demand

November 14, 2017 on Recipes

Bridge player Jane Bradley is known for “Mumma’s Fudge,” which is in demand at most family gatherings including Thanksgiving at her sister-in-law’s in Southborough, Mass.

"Mumma's Fudge"
Courtesy of Jane Bradley
Ingredients
  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 3 cups sugar
  • 3/4 cup milk
  • pinch salt
  • 1 cup chopped walnuts
  • 3/4 cup Marshmallow Fluff
  • 4 squares unsweetened chocolate
Servings:
Instructions
  1. Melt butter and chocolate in a pot. Add sugar and milk. When melted, stir once. Cook until softball stage. Let stand ½ hour. Add Fluff, nuts and vanilla. Beat 2 minutes. Pour in 8-by-8-inch pan and cover.
