"Mumma's Fudge" is in demand November 14, 2017 on Recipes Bridge player Jane Bradley is known for "Mumma's Fudge," which is in demand at most family gatherings including Thanksgiving at her sister-in-law's in Southborough, Mass. "Mumma's Fudge" Print Recipe Courtesy of Jane Bradley CourseDessert Ingredients 1/2 cup butter 1 tsp. vanilla 3 cups sugar 3/4 cup milk pinch salt 1 cup chopped walnuts 3/4 cup Marshmallow Fluff 4 squares unsweetened chocolate Servings: Instructions Melt butter and chocolate in a pot. Add sugar and milk. When melted, stir once. Cook until softball stage. Let stand ½ hour. Add Fluff, nuts and vanilla. Beat 2 minutes. Pour in 8-by-8-inch pan and cover.