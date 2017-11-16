Hia Quach’s Shrimp and Pork Dumplings

My mom made this for us growing up. We could eat dozens at a time so she always made a giant bowl of filling and my sisters and I would race to see who could wrap the most dumplings in an hour. Of course, they disappeared as soon as they were done.

It is still one of my comfort foods and has become one for my children too. When they were picky toddlers, I added vegetables to the dumplings. Dumplings are infinitely versatile and the filling is only limited by your imagination. The secret to great ones is making sure to get rid of excess moisture in your filling material and to seal it well before cooking.

Always cook a little of the filling and taste it before wrapping all your dumplings. This way you can add more salt or pepper before wrapping them. I do a quick seasoning taste test with a spoonful of filling in the microwave or you can fry it up in a small pan to taste.

— Huyen Tran

