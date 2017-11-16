Cranberry relish a fresh, tart addition to Thanksgiving meal November 16, 2017 on Recipes Clark Point Catering’s Huyen Tran is an excellent cook, but the Southwest Harbor chef gave us an adapted version of her late uncle-in-law John Gemmill’s cranberry relish recipe. John used to spend summers in East Franklin. Huyen recommends making the relish at least one day ahead. The relish keeps for at least a week and goes well with leftovers. “Cranberry relish is often too sweet, too bitter, or resembles a holiday Jell-O of some description,” she writes. “You will never mistake Uncle John’s punchy creation for something that came from a can.” Editor’s Note: Clark Point Catering’s Huyen Tran recently responded to The American’s invitation to submit favorite, tried-and-true holiday recipes. Send yours to [email protected] or to The Ellsworth American, 30 Water St., Ellsworth, ME. 04605. Uncle John's Fresh Cranberry Relish Print Recipe Clark Point Catering’s Huyen Tran gave us this adapted version of her late uncle-in-law John Gemmill’s cranberry relish recipe. CourseAppetizer, Condiment, Side Dish Servings 3 cups Servings 3 cups Uncle John's Fresh Cranberry Relish Print Recipe Clark Point Catering’s Huyen Tran gave us this adapted version of her late uncle-in-law John Gemmill’s cranberry relish recipe. CourseAppetizer, Condiment, Side Dish Servings 3 cups Servings 3 cups Ingredients 1 12 oz. bag fresh cranberries 2 medium-size Fuji apples or similar type apple, roughly cut into chunks 1/2 cup fresh squeezed orange juice zest of one orange about a tablespoon full (just the zest and not the pith) pinch ground cloves grated fresh ginger (optional) 1 tsp. salt black pepper (I usually toss in a few whole black peppercorns too) 1/4 tsp. ground ginger or 1 tsp. fresh ginger finely nubced 3 Tbsps. maple syrup 2 bay leaves Servings: cups Instructions In a food processor or blender, combine cranberries, chopped apples, and orange juice and process until everything is roughly chopped to desired consistency but not pureed. Season with orange zest, cloves, salt, black pepper, ginger and maple syrup to taste. Add two dried bay leaves to the relish and refrigerate overnight. Remove bay leaves before serving. Share this Recipe