Almond Apple Tart November 16, 2017 on Recipes This is a fairly simple recipe but looks amazingly festive. You can make your own pie dough or you can buy pre-made pie dough. I usually make my own but in a pinch, I will use Pillsbury ready made pie dough. It can be found in the refrigerator section of your grocery store. If you can get Wholly Wholesome brand pie dough, use that instead otherwise Pillsbury is my second choice. If using premade dough, brush the dough with melted butter before baking for added flavor. You can assemble this tart in a pie plate or a tart pan. I prefer the shape and look of the tart pan. Assemble your pie shell in your preferred pan, line the pie dough with parchment paper, then fill with your pie weights (I use dried beans as pie weights) all the way to the top to prevent slumping during baking. Bake until the crust is light golden, carefully remove the parchment paper with the weights and continue to bake shell until the bottom is light golden brown. I like to use a variety of apples to achieve better flavor and texture in this tart. It can be made one to two days ahead and stored well wrapped once cool at room temp or for five days in the refrigerator. — Huyen Tran, Clark Point Catering Almond Apple Tart Print Recipe Courtesy of Huyen Tran, Clark Point Catering CourseDessert Almond Apple Tart Print Recipe Courtesy of Huyen Tran, Clark Point Catering CourseDessert Ingredients 9- or 10-inch fully baked pie shell Filling 7 medium apples of different variety, peeled, cored and sliced about ¼-inch thick. 1/4 cup salted butter 1/3 cup sugar pinch of salt Lemon juice and grated zest from ½ of a medium lemon 1 tsp. cinnamon Pinch of ground nutmeg Topping 1 cup sliced almonds 1/2 cup sugar 2 large egg whites 1/4 tsp. salt Servings: Instructions Preheat oven to bake at 350 degrees F. In a heavy bottom skillet, melt half of the butter on high heat. Sprinkle half of the sugar into the melted butter. Allow the sugar to melt and caramelize to an amber color. If the sugar is caramelizing unevenly, stir with a wooden spoon, otherwise leave it alone. Once sugar is a nice caramel color, add half of the apples and toss to coat. Continue cooking the apples until soft. Some of the apples will break apart and others will hold their shape. Transfer cooked apples to a mixing bowl. Do not clean skillet, repeat with the other half of the butter, sugar and apples. When apples are all cooked, add lemon juice and zest, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg and mix together. Pour cooled apple filling into baked tart shell, smoothing it out with the back of the spoon. In a small mixing bowl, combine all the topping ingredients together and stir well until everything is well incorporated. Pour topping mixture on top of the apples, use the back of a spoon to spread the topping evenly across the top of the tart. Use your fingers to push the topping to the edges of the tart. Bake the tart at 350 degrees F until the topping is golden (about 30 minutes depending on your oven). Cool before serving.