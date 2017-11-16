Almond Apple Tart

This is a fairly simple recipe but looks amazingly festive. You can make your own pie dough or you can buy pre-made pie dough. I usually make my own but in a pinch, I will use Pillsbury ready made pie dough. It can be found in the refrigerator section of your grocery store. If you can get Wholly Wholesome brand pie dough, use that instead otherwise Pillsbury is my second choice.

If using premade dough, brush the dough with melted butter before baking for added flavor. You can assemble this tart in a pie plate or a tart pan. I prefer the shape and look of the tart pan. Assemble your pie shell in your preferred pan, line the pie dough with parchment paper, then fill with your pie weights (I use dried beans as pie weights) all the way to the top to prevent slumping during baking. Bake until the crust is light golden, carefully remove the parchment paper with the weights and continue to bake shell until the bottom is light golden brown.

I like to use a variety of apples to achieve better flavor and texture in this tart. It can be made one to two days ahead and stored well wrapped once cool at room temp or for five days in the refrigerator.

— Huyen Tran, Clark Point Catering

