Property transfers Sept. 28 to Oct. 4

BAR HARBOR

Helen Seabury, Longmeadow, Mass., to Helen Hamor Seabury, Longmeadow, Mass., and Richard R. Seabury, Enfield, Conn., as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Kathleen M. Mulligan, Bar Harbor, to Richard Rechholtz and Line Rossignol-Rechholtz, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Inhabitants of the Town of Bar Harbor, to Ian Hulbert, Holden, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Sarah A. Norwood, Bass Harbor, to Nicholas C. Norwood, Bar Harbor, land. Release Deed.

Nicholas C. Norwood, Bar Harbor, to Nicholas C. Norwood and Rebecca H. Woods, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

BLUE HILL

Marilyn L. Martz, Blue Hill, to Barbara Bramble, Washington, D.C., land. Warranty Deed.

Richard L. McKay, Penobscot, to Richard L. McKay and Judy McKay, Penobscot, as joint tenants, land. Corrective Deed.

South Blue Hill Cemetery Association Inc., Blue Hill, to Thomas Stein and Yolanda Stein, Blue Hill, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Philip M. Chiumiento, Woburn, Mass., to John Paladino, Woburn, Mass., and Robert Haley Jr., Woburn, Mass., as tenants in common, one-third interest in land. Quitclaim Deed.

John M. Gandy and Rona S. Gandy, Blue Hill, to Melanie J. Leach and Vaughn W. Leach, Blue Hill, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Julia Sturtevant Cluett, Beverly Farms, Mass., to Julia Sturtevant Cluett, Beverly Farms, Mass., as trustee of the Julia S. Cluett 2013 Revocable Trust, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Nancy L. Struve, Falmouth, personal representative of the Estate of Marian H. Long, to Gregory C. Struve, Cumberland and Nancy L. Struve, Falmouth, as tenants in common, land with improvements. Deed of Distrubution by Personal Representative.

Joanne Barrett, a/k/a Joanne L. Barrett, Blue Hill, to Joanne L. Barrett, trustee of the Dennis R. King and Joanne L. Barrett Living Trust, Blue Hill, land. Quitclaim Deed.

BROOKLIN

Kathryn B. Giddings and James L. Giddings III, Gulf Stream, Fla., to Nicolas Grabar and Jennifer C. Sage, New York, N.Y., as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Richard Roy Hamm and Erin Rowan MacTaggert, Brooklin, to James A. Eaton, trustee of the Eaton Family Trust of 2011, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Kathleen M. Ellison, Conyers, Ga., personal representative of the Estate of Eric Cummins Ellison, to Kathleen M. Ellison, Conyers, Ga., land. Deed of Distribution.

BROOKSVILLE

Jeffrey Bruce Kaley, Brooksville, to Justin Kaley, trustee of the Kaley Family Real Estate Trust, land with buildings. Release Deed.

Marilyn H. Rutland and Bruce A. Rutland, Harborside, to Peter L. Miller, Marion, Mass., land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

BUCKSPORT

John H. Hunt, Eliot, to Earl Perkins and Earlene Perkins, Bucksport, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

Janna Jones, Flagstaff, Ariz., to Mark Newmann, Flagstaff, Ariz., land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Victoria L. George, f/k/a Victoria L. Babson, Bucksport, to Alfred F. George and Victoria L. George, as joint tenants, land with buildings and structures. Quitclaim Deed.

Lawrence Jobe and Roxanne Jobe, Bucksport, to Douglas E. Doane and Julie A. Doane, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

CASTINE

Wendell W. Thombs, trustee of the Helene T. Podlubny Trust, Castine, to Wendell W. Thombs, Castine, land with improvements. Trustee’s Deed of Distribution.

Robin Lynn Vogell, Cape Elizabeth, to Water Street, LLC, Castine, land with improvements. Release Deed.

CRANBERRY ISLES

Glen Palmer, Greenland, N.H., and Cynthia Gashlin, Bucksport, to Steven Palmer, Islesford, land with buildings. Release Deed.

Inhabitants of the Town of Cranberry Isles, Town of Cranberry Isles, to Bonnie Nash, Boxford, Mass., all right, title and interest in, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

DEDHAM

David W. Khoury, Lexington, Mass., to David W. Khoury and Natalie S. Khoury, trustees of the David and Natalie Khoury Trust, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Bridgetwin, LLC, Ellsworth, to JoJos, LLC, Ellsworth, land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

Nicholas E. McNally and Sarah J. McNally, Holden, to Kevin P. Kotredes and Sydney L. Kotredes, Dedham, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Leo K. Lounsberry and Shirley J. Lounsberry, Marshalltown, Iowa, to William K. Lounsberry and Margaret K. Lounsberry, Dedham, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

William K Lounsberry and Margaret K. Lounsberry, Dedham, to Robert K. Thibodeau Jr. and Rebecca A. Thibodeau, Bangor, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

DEER ISLE

Eileen Rice, Dennesport, Mass., to Frankie Rice, Dennesport, Mass., and Jonathan Rice, North Truro, Mass., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Estate of Michael L. Ellis, Lewis Ellis PR, Deer Isle, to David H. Ellis, Lake Worth, Fla., land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Rodney D. Kelshaw and Kristina L. Kelshaw, Brunswick, to Anthony L. Fusco and Jessica L. Fusco, Bangor, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

EASTBROOK

Joey A. Wilbur, Eastbrook, to Christopher Curtis and Julie Curtis, Eastbrook, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Corrective Release Deed.

Christopher Curtis and Julie Curtis, Eastbrook, to Blake Walker Curtis, Eastbrook, land with improvements. Confirmatory Warranty Deed.

ELLSWORTH

Jennifer L. Drucker, f/k/a/Jennifer L. Beers, Holden, to Rebecca J. Sargent, Ellsworth, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Clarence W. Sawyer and Pamela S. Sawyer, Ellsworth, to Scott A. Reynolds and Susan M. Reynolds, Wildwood, Mo., as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Winden Rowe, f/k/a Winden Valenzuela-Tyson, Kennett Square, Pa., to Andres Valenzuela-Tyson, Ellsworth, all my rights, title and interest in, land with buildings. Release Deed.

Mark Cukierski and Gwen V. Cukierski, New London, Conn., to Paul R. Haseltine, Keller, Texas, land. Warranty Deed.

Catherine Casey, Ellsworth, to Catherine Casey, Ellsworth and James J. Casey, Delaware, Ohio, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Herbert C. Haynes Inc., Winn, to Donald C. Fowler and Pearl I. Fowler, Surry, and Rebecca F. Maheu, Hernanco, Fla., as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Sargent Family Partnership, Ellsworth, to Seaboard Federal Credit Union, Bucksport, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Bruce M. Sawyer and E. Lynne Sawyer, Ellsworth, to Hans S. Peterson and Andreas J. Peterson, Holden, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Stephen R. Salsbury and Lisa M. Salsbury, Ellsworth, to Salsbury Rentals, LLC, Ellsworth, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Doreen E. Gruber, Englewood, Fla., to Michael Robicheau and Jennifer Robicheau, Bangor, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Edaco Village LLC, Sabattus, to Edaco Properties, LLC, Ellsworth, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Krayton G. Allen and Carol E. Allen, Hermon, to Greg E. Olson and Judith A. Olson, Lexington, Mass., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Maureen M. Pelletier, Ellsworth, to Alan A. Atherton and Amy E. Atherton, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

City of Ellsworth to Jerry Tianran Fang, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

City of Ellsworth to Larry Fang, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Patrick C. Jordan and Rhonda D. Jordan, Ellsworth, to James B. Card and Jennifer R. Robidoux, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Brenda Moyer, Ellsworth, personal representative of the Estate of Howard Clement, to Brenda Moyer, Ellsworth, land with structures and improvements. Deed of Distribution.

Robert M. Bryant and Linda E. Bryant, Hudson, Mass., to Alison Bryant Ludden, Holden, Mass., and Rebecca Bryant Jaynes, Falmouth, tenants in common, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Robert M. Bryant and Linda E. Bryant, Hudson, Mass., to Robert M. Bryant and Linda E. Bryant, Hudson, Mass., as tenants by the entirety, of life, and then the remainder in fee simple to Alison Bryant Ludden, Holden, Mass., and Rebecca Bryant Jaynes, Falmouth, as tenants in common, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

GOULDSBORO

Sandra M. Julien, Omaha, Neb., to Hilary E. Stebbins and Robert R. Barr, Fredericksburg, Va., as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Paul L. Tracy and Melissa J. Tracy, Gouldsboro, to Tracy Bunker Block II, LLC, Gouldsboro, land with buildings. Release Deed.

Roberta E. Williams, trustee of the Roberta E. Williams Revocable Living Trust, Huntington Station, N.Y., to Christopher L. Williams, Christopher L. Williams, trustee of the Roberta E. Williams Irrevocable Trust, Huntington Station, N.Y., land. Warranty Deed.

Paul R. Joy and Linda A. Joy, Gouldsboro, to Paul and Linda Joy, trustees for the Paul R. Joy Trust and Linda and Paul Joy, trustees of the Linda A. Joy Trust, Gouldsboro, land with buildings. Release Deed.

Paul R. Joy and Linda A. Joy, Gouldsboro, to Paul and Linda Joy, trustees for the Paul R. Joy Trust and Linda and Paul Joy, trustees of the Linda A. Joy Trust, Gouldsboro, land with buildings. Release Deed.

Paul R. Joy and Linda A. Joy, Gouldsboro, to Paul and Linda Joy, trustees for the Paul R. Joy Trust and Linda and Paul Joy, trustees of the Linda A. Joy Trust, Gouldsboro, land with buildings. Release Deed.

Paul R. Joy and Linda A. Joy, Gouldsboro, to Paul and Linda Joy, trustees for the Paul R. Joy Trust and Linda and Paul Joy, trustees of the Linda A. Joy Trust, Gouldsboro, land with buildings. Release Deed.

Paul R. Joy and Linda A. Joy, Gouldsboro, to Paul and Linda Joy, trustees for the Paul R. Joy Trust and Linda and Paul Joy, trustees of the Linda A. Joy Trust, Gouldsboro, land with buildings. Release Deed.

HANCOCK

Arvilla Alley, Hancock, to Frederick P. Libby, Ellsworth, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Joan W. Nestler, f/k/a Joan C. Woodcock, Bangor, trustee of the John A. Woodcock Family Trust, to Joan W. Nestler, Bangor, Mary W. Kietzman, Plymouth, N.H., Emily W. Templeton, Princeton, N.J., Julia F. Ervin, Holden, Elizabeth C. Woodcock, Concord, NH, George Andrew C. Woodcock, Willimantic, Conn., and Timothy C. Woodcock, Bangor, land. Trustee’s Deed.

Mary W. Keitzman, Plymouth, N.H., Emily W. Templeton, Princeton, N.J., Elizabeth C. Woodcock, Concord, N.H., George Andrew C. Woodcock, Willimantic, Conn., Julie F. Ervin, Holden, Timothy C. Woodcock, Bangor, Joan W. Nestler, Bangor, to Timothy C. Woodcock and Carol A. Woodcock, Bangor, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Michael M. Bryant, Baldwinsville, N.Y., and Robin B. Fey, Phoenix, N.Y. Co-personal representatives of the Estate of Shirley Blue, to Michael M. Bryant, Baldwinsville, N.Y., one-fourth interest, in common and undivided, Robin B. Fey Phoenix, N.Y., one-fourth interest, in common and undivided, Kevin T. Bryant, Liverpool, N.Y., one-fourth interest, in common and undivided, and Ronald W. Bryant, Baldwinsville, N.Y., one-fourth interest, in common and undivided, land. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

Jeffrey W. Jones, of Jones, Kuriloff & Sargent, LLC, Ellsworth, personal representative of the Estate of David C. Hayward, to Robert B. Bodenschatz and Judith L. Bodenschatz, Warrenton, Va., as joint tenants, land with improvements. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

Jason Farnsworth, Hancock, to Alexa Pezzano and Alexandra Rohrer, Lamoine, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Hillcrest Cemetery Association, Hancock, to Dewey Gatcomb, Hancock, land. Deed.

LAMOINE

Cadillac Management, LLC, Bar Harbor, to Cadillac Management, LLC, Bar Harbor, all rights, title and interest in land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Anthony J. Eaton, Ellsworth, to Anthony J. Eaton and Jocelyn Carter, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Theresa A. Fennelly, Sacramento, Calif., to Chris A. Fennelly, Lamoine, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Robert E. Harris and John T. Harris, co-trustees of the Marlboro Association Trust, Lamoine, to Robert E. Harris, Sebring, Fla., John T. Harris, Northfield, N.H., William Harris, New Hampton N.H., Kathryn R. True, Lowery Branch, Ga., Chalex Properties, LLC, Flowery Branch, Fla., Raccoon Cove Properties, LLC, Flowery Branch, Ga., land with buildings and improvements. Release Deed of Distribution.

Robert E. Harris, Sebring, Fla., John T. Harris, Northfield, N.H., William Harris, New Hampton, N.H., Kathryn R. True, Flowery Branch, Ga., Chalex Properties, LLC, Flowery Branch, Ga., and raccoon Cove Properties, LLC, Flowery Branch, Fla., to Acadia View Condo Association, Lamoine, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Robert E. Harris, Sebring, Fla., John T. Harris, Northfield, N.H., William Harris, New Hampton, N.H., Kathryn R. True, Flowery Branch, GA., Chalex Properties, LLC, Flowery Branch, Ga., and raccoon Cove Properties, LLC, Flowery Branch, Fla., to Kathryn R. True, Flowery Branch, Ga., land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Robert E. Harris, Sebring, Fla., John T. Harris, Northfield, N.H., William Harris, New Hampton, N.H., Kathryn R. True, Flowery Branch, Ga., Chalex Properties, LLC, Flowery Branch, Ga., and raccoon Cove Properties, LLC, Flowery Branch, Fla., to William E. Harris, New Hampton, N.H., land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Robert E. Harris, Sebring, Fla.., John T. Harris, Northfield, N.H., William Harris, New Hampton, N.H., Kathryn R. True, Flowery Branch, Ga., Chalex Properties, LLC, Flowery Branch, Ga., and raccoon Cove Properties, LLC, Flowery Branch, Fla., to John T. Harris, Northfield, N.H., land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Robert E. Harris, Sebring, Fla., John T. Harris, Northfield, N.H., William Harris, New Hampton, N.H., Kathryn R. True, Flowery Branch, Ga., Chalex Properties, LLC, Flowery Branch, Ga., and raccoon Cove Properties, LLC, Flowery Branch, Fla., to Robert E. Harris, Sebring, Fla., land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Stanley F. Olencki, Lamoine, to Kathryn L. Olencki, Lamoine, land. Quitclaim Deed.

MOUNT DESERT

Patricia A. Spruill and Charles R. Spruill, Hilton Head, S.C., to Gorham Cottage LLC, New Orleans, La., land. Quitclaim Deed.

Alexander B. Wheeler Jr., Washington, D.C, to Alexander B. Wheeler Jr. and Deborah T. Wheeler, Washington, D.C., as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Warwick S. Wheeler, Bryn Mawr, Pa., to Alexander B. Wheeler Jr. and Deborah T. Wheeler, Washington, D.C., as joint tenants, one-half interest in land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

ORLAND

William M. Orcutt and Sandra B. Orcutt, Orland, to Andrew D. Snowman, Bucksport and Charlotte Snowman, Verona Island, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

SEDGWICK

John A. Smith, Avon, Mass., to Stephen B. Eldredge, West Barnstable, Mass., land. Quitclaim Deed.

John A. Smith, Avon, Mass., personal representative of the Estate of Nellie E. Smith, to Stephen B. Eldredge, West Barnstable, Mass., land. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

Helen E. Smith, Southbury, Conn., personal representative of the Estate of George Gary Smith, to Stephen B. Eldredge, West Barnstable, Mass., land. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

Sherry Ann Smith-Cousins, f/k/a Sherry Ann Smith, Deer Isle, personal representative of the Estate of Walter W. Smith, to Stephen B. Eldredge, West Barnstable, Mass., land. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

Carole A. Smith, Salem, Ore., personal representative of the Estate of Gordon M. Smith, to Stephen B. Eldredge, West Barnstable, Mass., land. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

Mary Cronkhite, Corinth, personal representative of the Estate of Adrian B. Cronkhite, to May Cronkhite and Carolyn Chambers, Corinth, as joint tenants, land. Deed of Distribution.

Janvier C. Young, Washington, D.C., to April Karan, Bass Harbor, land. Warranty Deed.

Stephen C. Keiser, Bass Harbor, to Arletta A. Wilbur, a/k/a Arletta P. Wilbur, Southwest Harbor, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Christopher J. Gero and Corey L. Davis, Arlington, Mass., to Karen L. McFarland, Bar Harbor, land. Warranty Deed.

Stephen Robert Dickinson, Ambler, Pa., Scott Robert Dickinson, Lower Gwynedd, Pa., Kenneth Richards Dickinson, Davie, Fla., Christine Lynn Dickinson, Davie, Fla., to 1 Nation LLC, Southwest Harbor, land. Warranty Deed.

Beth G. Reed, Southwest Harbor, to Taylor B. Hamblen, Orlando, Fla., land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Paul J. Willette and Caryl J. Willette, Southwest Harbor, to Rex Schultz and Michele Schultz, Greenville, S.C., as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

STONINGTON

Kimberly McArthur, Austin, Texas, to Katherine K. Webner and Robert N. Webner, Columbus, Ohio, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Lewis Joseph Loveland Jr. and Pamela Grice Driesell, Atlanta, Ga., to Reimagine LLC, Atlanta, Ga., land. Warranty Deed.

SULLIVAN

Robert E. Petterson and Robert E. Petterson, trustee of the Brouillard Trust, Vero Beach, Fla., Sabrina P. Babcock, Newburyport, Mass., Stacia P. Coughlin, Hibbing, Minn., Henry T. Petterson, Saint Jean de Duras, France, Saskia P. Amaro, Santa Cruz, Calif., to David W. Eddlemand and Carol C. Eddleman, Avon Lake, Ohio, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Karen A. Foege, Lakewood Ranch, Fla., personal representative of the Estate of Robert E. Drummond, to Jeffrey R. Holt and Nancy A. Holt, Kodak, Tenn., as joint tenants, land. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

Rand J. Levesque and Joyce M. Levesque, Sullivan, to Patrick Ryan Andrews, Sidney. Release of Life Estate.

SURRY

William Gay and Peggy Gay, Surry, to Erica J. Eaton, Ellsworth, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Maxene Stansell Doty, trustee of the Maxene Stansell Doty Trust, Columbus, Ohio, to Maine Squeeze, LLC, Virginia Beach, Va., land with buildings. Trustee’s Deed of Sale.

Charles E. Richmond, personal representative of the Estate of Judith L. Richmond, to Darci L. Robertson and Travis Robertson, Ellsworth, land with buildings. Deed of Sale of Personal Representative.

Paul R. Dionne, Lewiston, personal representative of the Estate of Ellis Peter Liscomb a/k/a Peter Ellis Liscomb, to SE White Rentals, LLC, Franklin, land with buildings. Maine Short Form Deed of Sale.

SWAN’S ISLAND

Robert W. Bracy, Hermon, to Tammy Walter, Cape Elizabeth, and Maureen Whitehouse, Brewer, as tenants in common, land. Warranty Deed.

TREMONT

Carl Raus and Gregory McFall, Chattanooga, Tenn., to James Lindquist and Elizabeth Lindquist, Bass Harbor, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Richard J. Montalbano and Gail E. Ribas, Bernard, to Fred A. Speece and Kathleen M. Atkings-Speece, Mount Desert, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Franca A. E. Bannerman, Palos Verdes, Calif., and Francesca Bannerman, San Francisco, Calif., to Franca A. E. Bannerman, San Francisco, Calif., and Isabella Bianca Bannerman, Hudson, N.Y., as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

TRENTON

Cadillac Management, LLC, Bar Harbor, to Cadillac Management, LLC, Bar Harbor, all rights, title and interest in land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

WINTER HARBOR

William C. Holden III, Winter Harbor, to William C. Holden III, trustee of the William C. Holden III Trust, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

Gordon L. Smith Bowdoinham, to Deirdre M. Rose, Bangor, land. Warranty Deed.