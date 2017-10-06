Property transfers Sept. 21 to Sept. 27

BAR HARBOR

Robert J. DeSimone, Bar Harbor, to Bar Harbor Savings & Loan, Bar Harbor, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Kebo Properties LLC, Bar Harbor, to Christopher B. Swan, Bar Harbor, land. Quitclaim Deed.

David W. Poland and Bonnie A. Poland, Bar Harbor, to Ja won Song and Samycol Back, Austin, Texas, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

BLUE HILL

Dorothy H. Campbell, Blue Hill, to Cory Travis Nevells, Blue Hill, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Patricia S. Bergstrom, f/k/a Patricia S. Herklotz, Ellsworth, to Ronfald R. Pineau and Marilyn Pineau, Blue Hill, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BROOKSVILLE

Anne M. Orlando, a/k/a Anne Moore Orlando, Worcester, Mass., to Anne M. Orlando, trustee of the Anne M. Orlando Trust, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BUCKSPORT

Citifinancial Servicing LLC, O’Fallon, Mo., to Citifinancial Servicing LLC,land. Quitclaim Deed.

Susan C. Dakin and Wayne M. Dakin, Hermon, to Chandler Wilson II, Bucksport, land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Susan C. Dakin and Wayne M. Dakin, Hermon, to Linda White, Bucksport, land with buildings and improvements. Corrective Release Deed.

Susan C. Dakin and Wayne M. Dakin, Hermon, to Susan C. Dakin and Wayne M. Dakin, Hermon, as joint tenants, land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

People’s United Bank, N.A., f/k/a Merrill Merchants Bank, Burlington, Vt., to People’s United Bank, N.A., Burlington, Vt., land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

People’s United Bank, N.A., f/k/a Merrill Merchants Bank, Burlington, Vt., to People’s United Bank, N.A., Burlington, Vt., land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Amy J. Albert, personal representative of the Estate of William R. Potter, to David T. Cherry and Debra A. Cherry, Peachtree Corners, Ga., as joint tenants, land. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

Joyce M Bennett, Bucksport, to James Bryant, land. Quitclaim Deed.

DEDHAM

Clifford B. Larlee Jr., Auburn, personal representative of the Estate of Carol Larlee Gilbert, a/k/a Carol Lynne Gilbert, to Cliffored B. Larlee Jr., Auburn, and Sandra C. Larlee, Cape Elizabeth, as tenants in common, land. Deed of Distribution.

Mark E. Eggleton and Janet A. Berkel, Holden, to Crisostomo R. Baliog Jr., Eddington, land. Warranty Deed.

Meredith A. Walton, Dedham, to Matthew P. Roeber and Sharon K. A. Roeber, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

Monnier Rentals, LLC, Dedham, to Kimberly A. Spence and Aaron Spence, Hermon, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

George C. Adams Jr. and Joyce H. Adams, Dedham, to Daniel P. Duran and Heidi Duran, Raleigh, N.C., as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

DEER ISLE

Natasha Allen, Brooksville, to Elizabeth Grace Clough, Stonington, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Opera House Arts, Stonington, to John David Lincoln and Elizabeth R. Lincoln, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

ELLSWORTH

Scott K. Shields, Bar Harbor, to Dale Bradford Kohr, Ellsworth, land with all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Clara Blacknall Wilson, Atlanta, Ga., and Robert R. Smith of Ga., co-personal representatives of the Estate of J. Miles H. Wilson, a/k/a James Miles Hugh Wilson, to Carla Blacknall Wilson, Atlanta, Ga., land with buildings and improvements.

Inhabitants of the municipality of Ellsworth, to Angela Hillman and Christopher Hillman, Stafford, Va., land. Municipal-Quitclaim Deed.

City of Ellsworth, to Ellsworth Business Development Corporation, Ellsworth, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Ellsworth Business Development Corporation, Ellsworth, to Robert Breeden, d/b/a Breeden Fine Ironwork, Ellsworth, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Alice M. Jordan, Ellsworth, to Stanwood Wildlife Sanctuary, Ellsworth, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Ralph R. Jordan, Ellsworth, to Stanwood Wildlife Sanctuary, Ellsworth, land with all improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

John S. Lawshe and Cheryl J. Lawshe, Ellendale, Delaware, to Hans Eduard Van Der Does and Linda Jean Van Der Does, trustees of the Hans Eduard and Linda Jean Van Der Does Revocable Family Trust, North Berwick, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Bulldog Realty LLC, Bangor, to Colby Way, LLC, Bangor, land with all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, McLean, Va. To Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, McLean, Va., land. Quitclaim Deed.

Tinker Hill Condominium, LLC, a/k/a Tinker Hill Condominiums LLC, Brooklyn, N.Y., to Richard M. Suydam and Sandra L. Ramsdell, Juneau, Alaska, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Alice McAteer, Palm Harbor, Fla., to Harold Francis and Jeanne Francis, Douglas, Mass., as joint tenants, land with buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

Coastal Acreage Inc., Bangor, to Anne M. Boniface, Stillwater, land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

Connie Jan Sears, Ellsworth, to Harry S. Jones III, Jennifer Jones and Emilie Jones, trustees of The HSJ Real Estate Title Holding Trust, Ellsworth, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Grace M. Schimpf, Hancock, to Broughman Builders, Inc., Ellsworth, land. Quitclaim Deed.

GOULDSBORO

Arnold S. Francis, Steuben, to Marion Alley, Hancock and Arnold G. Francis, Steuben, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC, dba Champion Mortgage Company, to Timothy J. Kinney, land. Special Warranty Deed.

HANCOCK

Sheila C. Denny-Brown, Hancock, to Douglas Scott Denny-Brown, Bedford, Mass., land. Quitclaim Deed.

William O. Andrews, Sullivan, to A & J Rentals, LLC, Gouldsboro, land. Quitclaim Deed.

State of Maine, Augusta, to William O. Andrews, Sorrento, land. Governor’s Deed.

Michael Crosby, Gorham, and Sylvia Jane Crosby Giles, United Kingdom, co-personal representatives of the Estate of Oliver S. Crosby, to Michael Crosby, Gorham, and Sylvia Jane Crosby Giles, Heneleaze, UK, as tenants in common, land. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

Robert I. Brown, Mattituck, N.Y., and Cassandra Brown, New York City, N.Y., to Robert I. Brown Mattituck, N.Y., any right, title or interest in, land. Release Deed.

MARIAVILLE

Hannah M. Colson, Otis, personal representative of the Estate of Leroy Colson Jr., to Leroy Colson III, Otis, land with all structures and improvements. Deed of Distribution.

MOUNT DESERT

Nathan Carroll and Vanessa Carroll, Southwest Harbor, to James S. Rogers and Dorothy C. Rogers, trustees of James S. Rogers Trust one-half undivided interest and to Dorothy C. Rogers and James S. Rogers, trustees of Dorothy C. Rogers Trust, one-half undivided interest, as tenants in common by each Trust, Winchester, Mass., land. Quitclaim Deed.

George Sayen, Philadelphia, Pa., to Catherine S. Ravenel, Charleston, S.C., and John J. Sayen Jr., Quantico, Va., and George Sayen, trustees of the Sayen Family 2016 Long Pond Revocable Trust, his right, title and interest in land. Quitclaim Deed.

Catherine S. Ravenel, Mt. Pleasant, S.C. To Catherine S. Ravenel, John J. Sayen Jr., Quantico, Va., and George Sayen, Philadelphia, Pa., as trustees of the Sayen Family 2016 Long Pond Revocable Trust, her right, title and interest in land. Quitclaim Deed.

John J. Sayen Jr., Quantico, Va., to John J. Sayen Jr. and George Sayen, Philadelphia, Pa., and Catherine S Ravenel, Mount Pleasant, S.C., as trustees of the Sayen Family 2016 Long Pond Revocable Trust, his right, title and interest in land. Quitclaim Deed.

Susan S. Stanley, Naples, Fla., and Nancy S. Brickley, Boston, Mass., to Kathleen Claire Homer, a/k/a Kate C. Homer and Jason T. Homer, Trenton, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

ORLAND

Barbara P. Ward, Blue Hill, to Cheryl L. Harris, Trenton, land. Warranty Deed.

Hoxie Hill, LLC, Bangor, to Marion Britts, Franklin, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Andrew Morehouse, Williamsburg, Mass., and John Morehouse, Norwalk, Conn., to Stephen Najjar, Weare, N.H., land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

OTIS

Aron A. Atherton, a/k/a Aron Albert Atherton, Ellsworth, to GCM, LLC, Otis, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

PENOBSCOT

John F. Hutchins, Penobscot, to New Road Investments, LLC, Blue Hill, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SEDGWICK

Michelle Tuttle, Milo, to Francis Tuttle, Sedgwick, all interest in and to, land. Release Deed.

Joan Thelwell, trustee of the Joan Thelwell Revocable Trust, Sedgwick, to Benjamin Thelwell, Sedwick, land. Trustee’s Deed of Distribution.

SORRENTO

Dede Wilder, a/k/a Dede Schmitt, a/k/a Deborah Ely Schmitt, Brunswick, Laurence D. Ely, Amherst, Mass., And Sabra Newell Ely Ewing, Vershire, Vt., to Stephen Dwyre, Corea, land. Quitclaim Deed.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

Ben Fulves, Portland, to Janet Strong and Robery Hoyt, Southwest Harbor, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

H.R. Kaprelian and April M. Kaprelian, a/k/a A.M. Kaprelian, Polk City, Fla., to David John Grulke and Christine Cecelia Grulke, Tolland, Conn., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Lester C. Kenway, Bangor, personal representative of the Estate of Edward Northwood Kenway, to Geoffrey W. Kenway, Troutdale, Ore., land with buildings and improvements. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

Glenn Murphy, Bass Harbor and Lisa Melcher, Bowdoin, as co-personal representatives of the Estate of Irene S. Murphy, to John R. Williams and Martha Williams, Southwest Harbor, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

Donna M. Carr, Waldo, to Christopher H. Lyford and Cari S. Lyford, Scarborough, as joint tenants, timeshare estate Unit 54, Week 28, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed.

Elizabeth Lindsay, Hartland, to Durwood H. Beckwith Sr., Harland, timeshare estate Unit 26, Week 31, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed.

Hugh D. and Linda H. Lockman, Hilton Head, S.C., to Martha Amoroso and Gino P. Amoroso, Woodbridge, Va., as joint tenants, timeshare estate Unit 12, Week 38, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed.

STONINGTON

Brian R. Billings, Deer Isle, to Jared Gove, Stonington, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Janice W. Shepard, Stonington, to Elizabeth A. Alley, Stonington, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Janice W. Shepard, Stonington, personal representative of the Estate of Elwell L. Shepard, to Janice W. Shepard, Stonington, land with improvements.

SURRY

Michelle P.Rafferty, Ellsworth, to Maurice C. Cunningham and Adrienne E. Cunningham, Surry, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

Christopher C. Jones, Ellsworth, personal representative of the Estate of Elaine M. Jones, to Robert S. McNeill and Beverly A. McNeill, Randolph Center, Vt., as joint tenants, land. Corrective Deed by Personal Representative.

SWAN’S ISLAND

David Rockefeller Jr., Richard E. Salomon and James S. Sligar, New York, N.Y., personal representatives of the Estate of David Rockerfeller, to Eileen R. Growald, Shelburne, Vt., land. Personal Representatives Deed of Distribution.

George Cole and Patricia Cole, Bluffton, S.C. To Michael Starnback and Eileen Starnback, Needham, Mass., as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

TOWNSHIP 3

Marcelle M. Burke, Scarborough, personal representative of the Estate of Eugene Alfred Carrier, to Gordon Carrier, East Waterboro, and State of Maine, East Waterboro, one-third interest in land. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

TOWNSHIP 9

Kenneth R. Parent, a/k/a Kenneth A. Parent and Eleanor M. Parent, Orono, to Daina J. Nathanson, Scarborough, land. Warranty Deed.

TREMONT

Stephen R. Larson and Martha Bonney, Tremont, to Robert Diamond and Mary Beaumont, Cream Ridge, N.J., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Christine R. Norton, Cumberland County, personal representative of the Estate of Chirstopher N. Gridley, to Steven T. Kenney, Southwest Harbor, land. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

Frances M. Hann, f/k/a Frances M. Scheid, Lehigh Acres, Fla., to Joanne M. Harper, Seal Cove, land with all structures and improvements. Release Deed.

TRENTON

Ronald L. Johson and Hedy Johnson, trustees of the H & R Johnson Living Trust, Lake Worth, Fla., to Broughmans Builders Inc., Ellsworth, its undivided one-half interest in land. Trustees’ Deed.

Sharon Spadaro, Eustis, Fla., to Broughman Builders Inc., Ellsworth, her undivided one-half interest in land. Quitclaim Deed.

Leslie Hogben Hunacek, Ames, Iowa, and Virginia Lynn Hogben, Philadelphia, Pa. co-personal representatives of the Estate of Anne S. Hogben, to Leslie Hogben Hunacek, Ames, Iowa, and Virginia Lynn Hogben, Philadelphia, Pa., as tenants in common, land. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

Bulldog Realty, LLC, Bangor, to Ellsworth-Trenton, LLC, Bangor, land with all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Jerry E. Taylor and Debra K. Taylor, Ellsworth, to Sarita Pfahl, Bar Harbor, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Aniko Giampetruzzi, Overland Park, Kan., personal representative of the Estate of Maria Kovacs, to John E. Pouwels, Franklin, land with all structures and improvements.

WINTER HARBOR

Lisa E. Roche, Esq., successor trustee of the George Blance Jr. Living Trust, to George C. Blance III, trustee of the George C. Blance III Revocable Trust, Lowell, Mass., land. Warranty Deed.

George Blance, Lowell, Mass., to George C. Blance III, trustee of the George C. Blance III Revocable Trust, land with all structures and improvements. Warranty Deed.