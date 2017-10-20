Property transfers Oct. 5 to Oct. 11

BAR HARBOR

Carol J. Lindsey and Andrina M. McCaffrey, Pass Christian, Miss., to Brooke B. Gariepy and Adam R. Gariepy, Bar Harbor, joint tenants, land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

James D. Wood, Exeter, N.H., personal representative of the Estate of Donald Austin Wood, a/k/a Donald A. Wood, to Donna M Wright, Lexington, S.C., James D. Wood, Exeter, N.H., and Michael A. Wood, Bucksport, tenants in common, land. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

Robert T. Davis Jr., Bar Harbor, to Randall F. Andrews Jr. and Katheleen Z. Andrews, Laurel, Md., as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Randall S. Austin and Michung Austin, trustees of the Randall and Michung Austin Living Trust, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., to Sarah R. Hall, Bar Harbor, land with buildings and improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

Baker Realty & Investment Management, LLC, Riviera Beach, Fla., to Beverly Jean Borduin and Charles Michael Borduin, as trustees of the Beverly Jean Borduin Revocable Living Trust, and Charles Michael Borduin and Beverly Borduin, as trustees of the Charles Michael Borduin Revocable Living Trust, Columbia Mo., as tenants in common, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

John M. Benson and Lynn Benson, Bar Harbor, to Andrew R. Shea and Leslyn M. Shea, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

BLUE HILL

James N. Kannry and Marsha L. Kannry, Blue Hill, to Richard L. Traub and Mary M. Whiting, Blue Hill, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Charlotte Teichman Oehman and Robert Edward Oehman Jr., Cary, N.C., to Charlotte Teichmand Oehman, trustee of the Charlotte Teichman Oehman Trust, Cary, N.C., 50 percent undivided and in common interest, and Robert Edward Oehman Jr., trustee of the Robert Edward Oehman Jr. Trust, Cary N.C., 50 percent undivided and in common interest, land with structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BROOKLIN

Robert M. Gallant, Brooklin, to Craig A. Snider, Narberth, Pa., land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BUCKSPORT

Julie Johnson, f/k/a Julie H. Rainey, Virginia Beach, Va., to Donald Johnson, Prospect, land. Warranty Deed.

AGL Inc., a/k/a AGL, Incorporated, a/k/a AGL Corporation, Orland, to New Form Properties, LLC, Bucksport, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

CASTINE

Charleen G. Wiseman, Castine, to J. Edward Odegaard and Deborah Ryan Odegaard, Naples, Fla., joint tenants, land with all structures and improvements. Warranty Deed.

DEDHAM

Daniel Guy Lunedei and Jayne Phyllis Lunedei, Hancock, to Ellery Shaw and Cynthia Shaw, Hodgdon, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Sigrid W. Madigan, Dedham, to Sigrid W. Madigan, trustee of the Sigrid W. Madigan Living Trust, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Lucerne-In-Maine Village Corporation to Burton Davis, Jr., land with buildings and improvements. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Tania S. McIntyre, Olden, to Melody R. Leavitt and Richard E. Leavitt, Dedham, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

John E. Gormely and Nancy J. Gormely, Dedham, to Glenn D. Pierce and Heather J. Pierce, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

DEER ISLE

Rodney V. Lundin, Weymouth, Mass., to Rodney V. Lundin, trustee of the Rodney V. Lundin Trust, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Valerie Duecker, Belmont, Calif., to Brent L. Oliver and Susan M. Oliver, Deer Isle, joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

EASTBROOK

Kenneth Comeau and Yvette Comeau, St. Petersburg, Fla., to Andrew K. Laslie and Tonya R. Laslie, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Warren Souther, Alaska, to Allerton Bonney, Scituate, Mass., land. Deed.

Melissa Diacri, f/k/a Melissa Kocis, Westport, Conn., to Doris Edes, Charleston, right, title and interest in and to, land with buildings. Deed in Lieu of Foreclosure.

Robert N. Kocis Jr., Bridgeport, Conn., to Doris Edes, Charleston, right, title and interest in and to, land with buildings. Deed in Lieu of Foreclosure.

ELLSWORTH

Melanie Omlor-Fox,f/k/a Melanie Omlor, Ellsworth, to Melainie Omlor-Fox, Ellsworth, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Particia R. Kaasa, Rockland, to Kelly Marie LaRue, Hancock, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Edmond C. Mieszowski and Jessica Mieszowski, Morrisville, N.Y., to Robin D. Freeman and Shelley A. Freeman, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

Darsey A. Budrow and Holly A. Budrow, New Brunswick, Canada, to Acadia Village Resort Home Owner’s Association, Ellsworth, timeshare estate at Acadia Village Resort, Ellsworth, Unit 42, Building 04, Week 36-0. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Tuck-Haas Living Trust, Michael A. Tuck trustee, Bowdoinham, to Acadia Village Resort Home Owner’s Association, Ellsworth, timeshare estate at Acadia Village Resort, Ellsworth, Unit 11, Building 1, Week 13-E. Quitclaim Deed.

Russell G. Irish and Mary E. Irish, Moscow, Tenn., to Valerie Monasmith, Germantown, Tenn., timeshare estate at Acadia Village Resort, Ellsworth, Unit 33, Building 3, Week 35. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Leola K. Carter Living Trust (Leola K. Carter, trustee), Karin McLean and Chad McLean, Milbridge, to Christopher Chipman and Monica Chipman, Milbridge, as joint tenants, timeshare estate at Acadia Village Resort, Ellsworth, Unit 15, Building 1, Week 08. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Jerry Godin and Angie Godin, New Brunswick, Canada, to Matthew Stockford and Hilary Stockford, New Brunswick, Canada, as joint tenants, , timeshare estate at Acadia Village Resort, Ellsworth, Unit 35, Building 3, Week 11-E. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Chad R. Francis and Michele L. Francis, Holden, to Dawn I. Hudson and Rob A. Hudson, Ellsworth, as joint tenant, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Maine Development, LLC, Holden, to Roasted Maine, LLC, Ellsworth, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Anne Rosborough, Ellsworth, to Meghan C. Fellis, Mariaville, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Aline Morin, Ellsworth, to Malcolm L. Pettegrow and Alice T. Pettegrow, Southwest Harbor, as joint tenants, land with buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

Thomas F. MacDonald and E. Jane MacDonald Ellsworth, and Emily C. Brown, f/k/a Emily Nesbitt, Stetson, to Ricky Dean Skillings Sr. and Teresa M. Skillings, Trenton, as joint tenants, land with improvements and buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

FRANKLIN

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Des Moines, Iowa, to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Fort Mill, S.C., land with buildings. Foreclosure Deed.

Jason D. King, Franklin, to Andrew R. Starkey and Suanne E. Starkey, Lynn, Mass., as joint tenants, land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Leo B. Bunker III, Garrison, N.Y., to Christine Gray and Rhonda J. Moore, Estero, Fla., land with buildings and improvements. Release Deed.

FRENCHBORO

Kurt E. Forsgren, trustee of the Rod and Donna Forsgren Living Trust, Wellesley, Mass., to Paul Saxby and Jean Saxby, Bradford, N.H., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

HANCOCK

Blanca Morris, Pallatine, Ill., to Gerald K. Lemmon, Hancock, land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Inhabitants of the Municipality of Hancock, to Tina Gilbert, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Yvonne P. Wilkinson, Gouldsboro and Kevin P. Kelley, Hancock, co-personal representatives of the Estate of Albertina B. Kelley to Yvonne P. Wilkinson Gouldsboro and Kevin P. Kelley, Hancock, as tenants in common, land. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

MARIAVILLE

Richard Francis William Johnson III and Bailey Staub Johnson, Mariaville, to Richard Francis William Johnson III and Bailey Staub Johnson, Mariaville, land. Warranty Deed.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Fort Mill, S.C., to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Mclean, Va., land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

MOUNT DESERT

George W. Graham and Sandra T. Graham, Ann Arbor, Mich., to George W. Graham, trustee of the George W. Graham Trust and Sandra T. Graham, trustee of the Sandra T. Graham Trust, Ann Arbor, Mich., land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Carola H. McGiffert, Washington, D.C., to Edith Dunham, Brooksville, land with all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Grey Gulls Seal Harbor, LLC, St. Petersburg, Fla., to Mary Anne Schuler, trustee of the Mary Anne Schuler Trust, land with improvements and buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

ORLAND

Frederick E. Spohrer III and Helena I Spohrer, Orland, to Tyler F. French, Orland, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

OSBORN

Jean L. Malo, Brewer, to Shawn C. Willey, Ellsworth, one-half interest in and to land. Warranty Deed.

Rhonda M. Ellis, Hermon, personal representative of the Estate of Paul L. Ellis, to Shawn C. Willey, Ellsworth, one-half interest in and to land. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

OTIS

Ravena J. Hatch, Hampden, trustmaker and trustee of the Ravean J. Hatch Living Trust, to Karen Sue Hatch Stearns, Northport and David S. Hatch, Cornville, as tenants in common, land with buildings and improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

PENOBSCOT

Diane Bartholomew, Penobscot, to Lucy Cassidy-Van Hoff and William B. Van-Hoff, Amityville, N.Y., as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Town of Penobscot to Scott C. Ferden and Donna Daigle-Ferden, Penobscot, land with all structures and improvements. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

Brian Brooks and Mary Ellen Brooks, Orono, to Harbor Ridge Condominium Association, Southwest Harbor, Timeshare Estate, Unit 42, Week 8 at Harbor Ridge Condominium, Southwest Harbor. Release Deed.

Sheila Wilensky , trustee of the Sheila Wilensky Revocable Living Trust, Tucson, Ariz., to Michael B. Moore and Dianne M. Moore, Narberth, Pa., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

Gary S. O’Bryant and Kara C. O’Bryant, Holliston, Mass., to Gary S. O’Bryant and Kara C. O’Bryant, Holliston, Mass., and Jasmine M. O’Bryant, Marblehead, Mass., 50 percent interest in timeshare estate, Unit 34, Week 30, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed.

Gary S. O’Bryant and Kara C. O’Bryant, Holliston, Mass., to Gary S. O’Bryant and Kara C. O’Bryant, Holliston, Mass. and Jasmine M. O’Bryant, Marblehead, Mass., 50 percent interest in timeshare estate, Unit 21, Week 39, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed.

SULLIVAN

Charles E. Ashmore,a/k/a Charles Ashmore, Lamoine, to Shayna L.(Grindle) Nickerson and Shawn C. Grindle, trustees of the Grindles’ Hideaway Real Estate Trust, Hancock, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Michael J. Beres and Tracey D. Beres, Kennedyville, Md., to Bonnie D. Sparks, trustee of the Bonnie D. Sparks Trust, Gouldsboro, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SURRY

Patrick Keating and Susan J. Keating, Brooklyn, N.Y., to Ryan P. Willette and Katrina R. Scott-Willette, Southwest Harbor, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Geoffrey S. Smith, Clifton, to Elmer F. Smith III and Sara S. Smith, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Inhabitants of the Municipality of Surry, to Lois E. Davis and Mark V. Dow, trustees of the John P. Davis Revocable Trust, land with buildings. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Lois E. Davis, Hull, Mass., and Mark V. Dow, Duxbury, Mass., trustees of the John P. Davis Revocable Trust, to Lawrence Family Foundation, Holden, land with improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

SWAN’S ISLAND

James R. Lindenthal and Marilyn H. Lindenthal, Pacific Grove, Calif., trustees of the Lindenthal Investment Trust, to Daniel J. Stark and Kathleen A. Stark, joint tenants, Fitzwilliam, N.H., land. Trustee’s Deed.

TRENTON

Gregory H. Vokes, Pembrook Pines, Fla., to Cynthia L. Vokes, Nokomis, Fla., my undivided one-half interest in, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

VERONA ISLAND

Laura A. Millay, Bangor, to Brett J. Andrews, Jefferson, land. Warranty Deed.