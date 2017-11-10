Property transfers Oct. 26 to Nov. 1

BAR HARBOR

Andrew R. Shea and Leslyn M. Shea, Bar Harbor, to Ohana Cottage LLC, Newton, Mass., land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

John C. Sherblom and Elizabeth C. Sherblom, Bangor, to BHV, LLC, Jacksonville, Fla., land. Quitclaim Deed.

Marc S. Fine and Marion T. Fine, Bar Harbor, to Shari Putnam Willis, trustee of the Shari Putnam Willis Revocable Trust and Ira Wayne Willis, trustee of the Ira Wayne Willis Revocable Trust, Silver Spring, MD., as tenants in common, land with structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BLUE HILL

Roger D. Shepley, Dedham, Mass., to Advanta IRA Services, LLC, FBO Kathryn Warren IRA #8005369, Largo, Fla., land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Pamela H. Shepley, Dedham, Mass., to Advanta IRA Services, LLC, FBO Kathryn Warren IRA #8005369, Largo, Fla., land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Deni McTighe, Castro Valley, Calif., Alannah McTighe, Niwot, Colo., Dylan McTighe, Niantic, Conn., to Robert J. Beswick and Fiona L. Beswick, Brooklyn, N.Y., as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Irene June Florian, Bristol, Conn., to Benjamin W. Adams and Brittany G. Adams, Blue Hill, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Joshua Gott, Brooksville, to Cindy A. Lafferty, Oaklyn, N.J., land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BROOKLIN

Sallie Parson Haywood, trustee of the Sallie Parson Haywood Revocable Trust, Delray Beach, Fla., and Jane Parson Trollinger, trustee of the Jane P. Trollinger 1999 Revocable Trust, Jamaica Plain, Mass., to Penelope G. Parson, Brooklin and Nicholas W. Parson, Denver, Colo., as joint tenants, one-third interest in land with buildings. Trustee’s Deed.

Alesandra J. Wood, Madison, Wis., to Penelope G. Parson, Brooklin and Nicholas W. Parson, Denver, Colo., as joint tenants, one-third interest in land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

State of Maine, Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Aging and Disability Services, Public Conservator of the Estate of Helen M. Kruse, to Susan Chromiak, Haddonfield, N.J., land with buildings. Conservator’s Deed.

Alexandra J. Wood, Madison, Wis., to Jane Parson Trollinger, trustee of the Jane P. Trollinger 1999 Revocable Trust, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Sallie Parson Haywood, trustee of the Sallie Parson Haywood Revocable Trust, Delray Beach, Fla., to Jane Parson Trollinger, trustee of the Jane P. Trollinger 1999 Revocable Trust, Jamaica Plain, Mass., land with buildings. Trustee’s Deed.

BROOKSVILLE

Gloria Howard, Bangor, to Michael David Smith and Gladys Ann Smith, Brooksville, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Michael E. Schaad and Lucy K. Schaad, Knoxville, Tenn., to Steven Clark and Jamie Clark, Fort Smith, Ark., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BUCKSPORT

Lawrence S. Haws, Bucksport, to Michael L. Hewes, Bucksport, land. Release Deed.

Mark D. Stevens and Norma K. Stevens, Orrington, to Michael L. Hawes, Bucksport, land. Warranty Deed.

Federal National Mortgage Association, Rapid City, S.D., to Federal National Mortgage Association, Washington, D.C., land with buildings. Foreclosure Deed.

John P. Gordon, Bucksport, to Jason Farnsworth, Hancock, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Joan Black, Orland, to Marcus Burpee, Orland, one-third interest in land with buildings. Release Deed.

Jilleen Briggs, Bucksport, and Loris Dicesare, Bucksport, co-personal representatives of the Estate of Linda E. Springer, to Jilleen Briggs and Loris Dicesare, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

Audrey W. Swanton, Naples, Fla., to Linda E. Harlan, Bucksport, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Joseph H. Sheehan Jr. and Carol F. Sheehan, Bucksport, to Desiree A. Longtin and Travis Longtin, Holden, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

John L. Plantier and Nan M. Plantier, Lake Luzerne, N.Y., to Denise Giles, Orland, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

Shane T. Pelletier and Brittany E. Pelletier, Bucksport, to Ashley Marie Tkowski, Bucksport, land. Warranty Deed.

Candice A. Ayer, Glenburn, to John T. Ayer Jr. and Justin T. Ayer, Alton, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

DEDHAM

Jeffrey D. Warren, Dedham, personal representative of the Estate of Lily H. Warren, to Philip D. Johnson, Ellsworth, land. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

Schoodic Forestry, LLC, Brownville, to Stephen E. McKay and Cathy J. Anderson, Orono, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

Phillip A. Johnson and Wendy L. Johnson, Boise, Idaho, to Ryan R. Haulk and Erika L. Haulk, Holden, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

DEER ISLE

U.S. Bank National Association, as indenture trustee for Spingleaf Mortgage Loan Trust 2013-2, Coppell, Texas, to U.S. Bank National Association, as indenture trustee for Spingleaf Mortgage Loan Trust 2013-2, Coppell, Texas, land with buildings. Foreclosure Deed.

Stephen Moore, Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., to Stephen Moore and Inese Moore, Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Julia L. Barringer, Stockton, N.J., to Pamela A. Dewell, Little Deer Isle, land. Quitclaim Deed.

EASTBROOK

Karen M. Hamilton and Philip D. Hamilton, Ellsworth, to Daniel A. Curtis and Shannon L. Curtis, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

ELLSWORTH

Acadia Village Resort Home Owner’s Association, Ellsworth, to Julie G. O’Brien, Laura J. O’Brien and Kelly A. Cote, as joint tenants, timeshare estate Unit 46, Building 4, Week 40. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Peter C. McKinney and Debra S. McKinney, Farmington, to Acadia Village Resort Home Owner’s Association, Ellsworth, timeshare estate Unit 58, Building 5, Week 19. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

William B. Drake Jr., Readfield, to Brian Bertelsen and Judith Paquette, Oakland, as joint tenants, timeshare estate, Unit 12, Building 1, Week 43. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Kenneth E. Anderson and Carrie B. Anderson, New Gloucester, to Acadia Village Resort Home Owner’s Association, Ellsworth, timeshare estate, Unit 33, Building 03, Week 06. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Judith Anne Weatherbee, Bangor, to Ian Shiff and Beth Shiff, La Mesa, Calif., as joint tenants, timeshare estate, Unit 43, Building 4, Week 52. Quitclaim.

Perry A. Dean and Christine G. Dean, Fort Fairfield, to Michael A. Greenlaw and Lynn M. Greenlaw, Fort Fairfield, as joint tenants, timeshare estate, Unit 71, Building 7, Week 14-O. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Fred G. London and Cynthia L. London, Easly, S.C., to Acadia Village Resort Home Owner’s Association, Ellsworth, timeshare estate, Unit 62, Building 05, Week 07-O. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Bryce T. Babson, Blue Hill, to Jonathan W. Sheets, Seal Cove, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Inhabitants of the Municipality of Ellsworth, to Dwight D. Tilton and Raymond K. Tilton, West Enfield, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Inhabitants of the Municipality of Ellsworth, to Scott Parsons and Susan Parsons, Ellsworth, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Inhabitants of the Municipality of Ellsworth, to Timothy Davis and Heidi Davis, Ellsworth, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Inhabitants of the Municipality of Ellsworth, to Christopher M. Wilson, Ellsworth, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Inhabitants of the Municipality of Ellsworth, to Brett Alexander and Jennifer Alexander, Ellsworth, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Inhabitants of the Municipality of Ellsworth, to Jennifer D. Madore, Ellsworth, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Stephen Grass and Kelly Grass, a/k/a Kelly S. Grass, Ellsworth, to Stephen Grass and Kelly S. Grass, trustee of the Stephen Grass and Kelly S. Grass Living Trust, land. Warranty Deed.

Francis R. Forgit Revocable Trust, Francis R. Forgit trustee, East Hampstead, N.H., and Catherine A. Forgit Revocable Trust, Catherine A. Forgit Revocable Trust, East Hampstead, N.H., to Francis R. Forgit and Catherine A. Forgit, land with building. Quitclaim Deed.

Alice M. Jordan, Ellsworth, by Ralph Jordan, power of attorney, to Frenchman Bay Conservancy, Hancock, land with structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

David J. Worster, Waltham, personal representative of the Estate of Raymond A. Applebee, to David J. Worster, Waltham, land with improvements. Deed of Distribution.

Rebecca S. Paterson, Boca Grande, Fla., to Families First Community Center, Ellsworth, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

FRANKLIN

John O’Kelly, New York, N.Y., to Stephen J. Pileski and Ellen M. Pileski, Franklin, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

James M. Murphy and Sherri L. Murphy, trustees of the Murphy Family Trust, Cypress, Calif., to William B. Hooper and Lisa S. Hooper, Franklin, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Trustees Deed.

GOULDSBORO

Susan Youn, Buxton, to Barry A. Young, Saco, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Frank Hammond, Gouldsboro, to Wayne Taylor Sr., Gouldsboro, land with structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee for Greenpoint Manufacutured Housing Contract Trust, Tampa, Fla., to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., trustee for Greenpoint Manufacutured Housing Contract Trust, Tampa, Fla., land. Quitclaim Deed.

HANCOCK

Arlene M. Harmon, Middleboro, Mass., to Crabtree Neck Land Trust, Hancock, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Patricia A. O’Donnell and Louis Edward Pare, Hancock, to Victoria Fox, Hancock, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Victoria Fox, Hancock, to Omar K. Mahmassani and Elizabeth W. Mahmassani, Frederick, Md., as joint tenants, land with improvements. Short Form Quitclaim Deed.

LAMOINE

Kathy L. Holliman, a/k/a Kathy H. Harbour, Beverly, Mass., and Leslie D. Harbour, Bar Harbor, to EM Whitney and Anastasia Baratto, Los Angeles, Calif., as joint tenants, land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Antonio T. Pimentel and Jill L. Pinentel, Lake Suzy, Fla., to Workman Enterprises, LLC, Lamoine, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Kathleen M. Haass and Gregory A. Haass, Otis, to William F. Haass, Lamoine, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Thomas R. Collins and Mary V. Collins, f/k/a Mary V. McCormick, Lamoint, to Roland Richter and Dawn Cole Richter, Downingtown, Pa., as joint tenants, land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

Anne L. Gommel, f/k/a Ann L. Gommel, Charlotte, N.C., to Frederick H. Cahn and Aija Kante, Lamoine, as joint tenants, 50 percent interest in land with structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

MOUNT DESERT

Melanie S. Sommer, New Castle, N.H., and Richard G. Weidmann, Boston, trustees of the ECJ Long Pond Property Trust, to Melanie S. Sommer and Richard G. Weidmann, trustees of the Northern Neck Nominee Trust, Salem, N.H., land. Trustee’s Deed.

Melanie S. Sommer and Richard G. Weidmann, trustees of the Northern Neck Nominee Trust, Salem, N.H., to Melanie S. Sommer, New Castle, N.H., and Richard G. Weidmann, Boston, trustees of the ECJ Long Pond Property Trust, land with improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

ORLAND

Acreage East, LLC, Bar Harbor, to Douglas J. Gaspar, Orland, land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Malcolm J. Herrling and Ellen M. Herrling, Orland, to Jennifer L. Crafts, Ellsworth and Barbara R. Crafts, Strong, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

OTIS

Inhabitants of the Municipality of Otis, to Stephen D. Moore and Teresita V. Moore, Shamong, N.J., as joint tenants, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Jennifer J. Cammack and Gary E. Cammack, Clifton, to Stacy C. Baude and Anthony J. M. Baude III, Bangor, as joint tenants, land with buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

SEDGWICK

William C. Paton, Marshfield Hills, Mass., to Theodore J. Robinson and Anna M. Robinson, Sedgwick, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Helen L. Diodati, Sedgwick, to Cynthia L. Reilly, Sedgwick, and Meghan Birdsall, Penobscot, trustees of the Helen L. Diodati Family Trust, land. Quitclaim Deed.

William M. Petry, Sedgwick, to Nathaniel B. Aldrich, Penobscot, land with buildings and improvement. Quitclaim Deed.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

Lee S. Wilbur, Southwest Harbor, to 279 Seawall Road, LLC, Princeton, N.J., land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Jeffrey S. Newman, Franklin, Mass., to Nicole L. Samuel and Rotimi A. Samuel, Boxborough, Mass., timeshare estate Unit 55, Week 27, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed.

Ralph W. Stanley and Marion Stanley, Southwest Harbor, to Wood Wool Wind Water LLC, Santa Fe, N.M., land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Ralph W. Stanley, Southwest Harbor, to Ralph W. Stanley and Marion Stanley, Southwest Harbor, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

STONINGTON

Raymond G. Dinsmore and Ellen R. Dinsmore, Stonington, to George D. Reardon Jr. and Susan Erburn Reardon, trustees of the George and Susan Reardon Living Trust, land. Quitclaim Deed.

John J. Barnett, San Diego, Calif., to Kimberly Ann McArthur, trustee of The Good Dogs Trust, Stonington, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Diana J. Logan, North Yarmouth, personal representative of the Estate of Marcia Ellen Gooding Jordan, to Kenneth E. Jordan, Stonington, land with buildings. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

Chadwick Frazier and Jodie L. Frazier, f/k/a Jodie L. Libby, Deer Isle, to Dennis A. Rollins and Carmen L. Rollins, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Sherrill L. Arey and Juanita Arey, Warren, to Bradley M. Campbell and Elizabeth H. Lurie, trustee of the Katherine D. Hackl FHS GST Exempt Further Trust, 25 percent interest, and to Ann W. Hackl, trustee of the Ann W. Hackl 2003 Revocable Trust, 50 percent interest in land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Judith Ann Rader, Deer Isle, to Megan McCracken, Stonington, Land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

SULLIVAN

Ella Marie Stada, f/k/a E. Marie Smith, Mechanicsburg, Pa. and Joanne C. Rutkowski, f/k/a Joanne C. Kenney, a/k/a Joanne C. Kinney, Kutztown, Pa., to Betsy A. MacBride, Hamburg, Pa., Phillip A. MacBride, Shoemakersville, Pa. and Harry R. MacBride Jr., Newmanstown, Pa., as joint tenants, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Michael Myster, Janet Myster and Tara West, a/k/a Tara Myster, Sullivan, and Craig Myster, Rockland, to Ronald Herring and Patricia Herring, San Diego, Calif., as joint tenants, land with buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

SURRY

Laurie A. Monteith, Hollis, to Jason A. York, Surry, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

Toddy Pond Builders, LLC, Surry, to Philip Roberts and Rita Roberts, Surry, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

TREMONT

Heath E. Higgins, Bernard, to Katharine S. Thurston, Tremont, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

TRENTON

Sloan H. Smith and Bryce E. Patterson, Trenton, to Justin W. Seavey, Bass Harbor, land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

JDL Trenton RE, LLC, Ellsworth, to Worthy LLC, Bar Harbor, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Linnehan Holdings, LLC, Ellsworth, to Worthy LLC, Bar Harbor, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Sarah Pinkham, f/k/a Olsen, Trenton, and Philip Donovan, Bernard, to Craig Blethen, Trenton and Stephanie Waite, Trenton, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

VERONA ISLAND

Jacqueline M. Oliver, Verona Island, and Loretta J. Watt, Verona Island, co-personal representatives of the Estate of Murray A. Chatto, to Lillian Walker, Verona Island, land with buildings. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.