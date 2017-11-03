Property transfers Oct. 19-25

AURORA

Amy R. Lawrence, South Boston, Mass., personal representative of the Estate of Robert T. Lawrence, to Gary J. Tully and Bruce Tully, Tolland, Conn., as joint tenants, land with buildings. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

BAR HARBOR

James W. Perkins and Jeanne S. Perkins, Town Hill, to Katherine Perkins and Daniel Fisher-Lochhead, as joint tenants, Mount Desert, land. Quitclaim Deed.

31 Holland Associates, LLC, Bar Harbor, to 108 Cottage Associates, LLC, Bar Harbor, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Douglas L. McMinimy and Susan L. Ackerman, San Diego, Calif., to David A. Gapp and Pearl R.T. Gapp, Clinton, N.Y., as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Jeffery James Clark, trustee of the Molly Realty Trust, York, to 62 Main BH Realty, LLC, Bar Harbor, land with buildings. Trustee’s Deed.

David N. Krassowski and Elaine Krassowski, Broomfield, Colo., to Christopher E. Coston and Patricia A. Coston, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Anthony Leuci and Janet Leuci, Tampa, Fla., to Salisbury, LLC, Bar Harbor, land with structures and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Alfred J. Walker, Natchez, Miss., to Aaron A. Piacentini, Ellsworth, land with buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

Michael D. Thompson, Rockport, to Stephanie L. Norby, Washington, D.C., land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BLUE HILL

Walter S. Harris and Maureen A. Harris, Philadelphia, Pa., to Laura Markham and Daniel Cantor, Brooklyn, N.Y., as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Caroline A. Herrick, Blue Hill, to Robert F. Byrne and Anne McDermott, Ridgefield, Conn., as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Edward A. Volkwein and Regina M. Volkwein, Blue Hill, to John D. Lesinski and Heidi M Lesinski, Washington, Va., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

BROOKLIN

Tiger M. Florian, Bonita Springs, Fla., to Christian Smit and Krista Baughman, Deer Isle, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Mary Beth Gallimore, Manasquan, N.J., Nancy J. Logiurato, Highlands, N.J., and Donna Marie Lohrmann, Scotts Valley, Calif., to Mary Beth Gallimore, personal representative of the Estate of Donald E. Lohrmann, Brooklin, land. Release Deed.

Mary Beth Gallimore, Manasquan, N.J., personal representative of the Estate of Donald E. Lohrmann, to Kevin Todd Tompkins and Kelley M. McCool, Upper Marlboro, Md., as joint tenants, land. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

BROOKSVILLE

Theodore Jayne, Seattle, Wash., domiciliary foreign personal representative of the Estate of Mary Wadleigh, to Leah Fisher Arsenault, Portland, land with improvements. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

BUCKSPORT

Cheryl L. Heath, Bucksport, to Thomas O. Dyer, Bucksport, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Reginald Faulkner, Brewer, personal representative of the Estate of Brian Gray Faulkner, to Reginald Faulkner, Brewer, one-half interest in land. Corrective Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

Reginald Faulkner, Brewer, personal representative of the Estate of Brian Gray Faulkner, to Reginald Faulkner, Brewer, land. Corrective Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

Reginald Faulkner, Brewer, to Paul E. Dolan, Bangor, land. Warranty Deed.

Reginald Faulkner, Brewer and Kevin D. Martin, Etna, to Paul E. Dolan, Bangor, land. Warranty Deed.

Michael R. Carter and Michelle Carter, Bucksport, to Mindy R. Anders and Griffin A. Anders, Stockholm, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

Douglas W. Oliver, Bangor and Diane L. Oliver, Green Cove Springs, Fla., to Robert Gould, Bucksport, and Patricia Gould, Newburgh, N.Y., as joint tenants, land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

DEDHAM

Delroy A. Wilson, Bronx, N.Y., to Nisha Sharbo, Woodhaven, N.Y., and Paul Violette, Dedham, as tenants in common, one-third interest in land. Quitclaim Deed.

DEER ISLE

Judi Ann Jacobs, Deer Isle, to Gina Podesta and David A. Stephens, Brooklyn, N.Y., as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Regina Grego, Deer Isle, to Joseph Grego, Deer Isle, land with structures and improvements. Release Deed.

Jon T. Freeman and Meryl L. Freeman, Deer Isle, to Jon T. Freeman and Meryle L. Freeman, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

EASTBROOK

Helen E. Campbell, Brewer, to Cyrus R. Currier, Plymouth, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Becky H. Lane, Eastbrook, personal representative of the Estate of Wayne H. Haslam, to Becky H. Lane, Eastbrook, and Jeffrey Haslam, New Brunswick, Canada, as tenants in common, land with buildings or improvements. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

Doris A. Edes, Charleston, to Shawn D. Merchant, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

Catrena L. Bishop, Charleston, personal representative of the estate of Robert Eugene Malloch, to Tammie Allen, Dover-Foxcroft, land. Personal Representative’s Deed.

Craig H. Robbins, Trenton, to Craig H. Robbins, trustee The Craig H. Robbins Trust, Ellsworth, land with buildings. Release Deed.

ELLSWORTH

RES II, LLC, Ellsworth, to Pirie, LLC, Ellsworth, land with structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Clara Blacknall Wilson, Ellsworth, and Neil H. Wilson, Sacramento, Calif., to Peter W. Mainguy, Singapore, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Clarence L. Rice and Judith M. Rice, Ellsworth, to Heather E. Fowler, Hancock, land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Stephen W. Bennoch and Suzanne Bennoch, Ellsworth, to JBM LLC, Surry, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Peter H. Warren and Lorie Jordan, Ellsworth, to Dustain C. Raybourn, Ellsworth, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Eric Holmes, Ellsworth, to Stacey L. Bousquet, f/k/a Stacey L. Holmes, Ellsworth, land. Release Deed.

Jeremy B. Barnes and Elizabeth Barnes, Hancock, to Christie L. Staples, Hancock, land. Warranty Deed.

Shawna D. Hopkins, Hancock, and Dana J. Ralbusky, Hancock, to Benjamin Rumery, Windham, land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

Andrew D. Arseneau and Jasmine N. Arseneau, Ellsworth, to Alexander Sedore and Allison Bradshaw, Dover-Foxcroft, as joint tenants, land with buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

Steven E. Joy and Athanasia K. Joy, Ellsworth, to LJN LLC, Old Town, land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

Kenneth W. Bowden, Falmouth, to Eben F. Henderson and Amy E. Henderson, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Joseph P. Nabozny and Tamela S. Nabozny Ellsworth, to Daniel L. Antonelli and Marc Rich, Ellsworth, land. Warranty Deed.

FRANKLIN

Eileen McCue, Rye, N.H., Sheila A. Behan, Redding, Conn. and Kevin Behan, New Fane, Vt., to YOITY LLC, Rye, N.H., land. Quitclaim Deed.

GOULDSBORO

Nathaniel R. Hull, trustee of the Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Estate of Hannah D. Shively and Jackie L. Shively to Timothy Penicaud and Zoe Turcotte, Vineyard Haven, Mass., land. Trustee’s Deed.

Barbara A. Ponsell, Newark, Del., to Roy M. Warren and Deborah C. Warren, as joint tenants, land with structures and improvements. Warranty Deed.

LAMOINE

Lamoine Baptist Church, to Thomas R. Pelletier and Irene D. Pelletier, Turner, as joint tenants, land with structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Marc A. Dykstra and Chasity S. Dykstra, Windsor, Colo., to David Wilkey and Daniel S. Wilkey, Melbourne Beach, Fla., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Karri A. Baily, Lamoine, to Lynn F. Hanna, Bar Harbor, land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

MARIAVILLE

Wilbur B. Knudsen Jr. Milbridge, to Kelly Coburn, Johnston, R.I., land with buildings and improvements. Release Deed.

MOUNT DESERT

Sarah N. Sanz de Acedo, Wyndmoor, Pa., to Silas W.M. Neilson, Los Angeles, Calif., and Harry R. Neilson III, Bryn Mawr, Pa., and Susanna M.N. DuBois, trustee the Dubois Family 2001 revocable Trust, as tenants in common, one-fourth interest in land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Malcolm Paul Douglass, Ben Lomond, Calif., John Aubrey Douglass, Piedmont, Calif., and Susan Douglass Yates, Claremont, Calif., successor co-trustees of the Family Bypass Trust, to Ellen Reynolds, Mount Desert, land with improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

Brian D. Shaw, Bar Harbor, to 9 Oak Hill Road, LLC, Ellsworth, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Brian D. Shaw, Bar Harbor, to Ineo Properties I, LLC, Ellsworth, land with buildings and improvements. Release Deed.

Labert L. Hamor and Carol W. Hamor, Northeast Harbor, to Isaac Holdings LLC, Ellsworth, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Keith Saunders and Melissa Saunders, DPO AA, to Mark E. Dunbar, Mount Desert, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

ORLAND

Doris W. Souza, Hanover, Mass., to Edward Souza Jr., Hanover, Mass., John R. Souza, Hanover, Mass., and Terry Beck, Plantation, Fla., as tenants in common, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

Carolyn M. Gray, Bangor, to Conni Brewer, Saskatoon, Sask., land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

OTIS

St. Joseph Healthcare Foundation, Bangor, to Robert J. Miller Jr. and Elise A. Miller, as joint tenants, land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Stephen D. Moore and Teresita V. Moore, Shamong, N.J., to Scott Cates and Laurie Cates, Old Town, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

Gary E. Cammack and Jennifer J. Cammack, Clifton, to Paul Lalime and Laurie Lalime, Otis , as joint tenants, land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

GCM, LLC, Otis, to Michael T. McAdam, Shoreham, N.Y., land with buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

Sharon A. Wright and David E. Wright, Otis, to Karleton S. Ward and Kathryn O. Ward, Holden, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

PENOBSCOT

Paul E. Doyle and Virginia M. Doyle, Penobscot, to Ronald S. Garlick and Cynthia M. Garlick, trustees of the Ronald S. Garlick Revocable Trust and Ronald S. Garlick and Cynthia M. Garlick, trustees of the Cynthia M. Garlick Revocable Trust, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

SEDGWICK

Inhabitants of the Municipality of Sedgwick, to Kristin A. and Aaron L. Larrabee, land with buildings. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Inhabitants of the Municipality of Sedgwick, to Robert A. Anderson and Shelley Anderson, Sedgwick, land with buildings. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

H. Stanley MacDonald, Southwest Harbor, to Margaret F. MacDonald, Southwest Harbor, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Marc David Stettner, Crystal Lake, Ill., personal representative of the Estate of Laurence J. Stettner, to Trudy Bickford, Southwest Harbor, land with structures and improvements. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

Maureen A. Murphy and Jodi Murphy, Purcell, R.I., to Anthony B. Ellis and Noelle Y. Ellis, Bass Harbor, as joint tenants, timeshare estate, Unit 53, Week 48, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed.

Esther M. Larsen, Dixfield, to Steven P. Lovestrand and Tara M. Lovestrand, Hampden, as joint tenants, timeshare estate, Unit 45, Week 20, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed.

SULLIVAN

Loredana Anderson-Tirro, New York, N.Y., to Joseph K. Spacciante, New York, N.Y., land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Inhabitants of the Municipality of Sullivan to Alvin Worcester, land with buildings. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Pauline A. Follette, Sullivan, to Robert F. Deforrest, Sullivan, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

Robert F. Deforrest, Sullivan, to Pauline A. Follette, Sullivan, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

SWAN’S ISLAND

Susan E. Smith, f/k/a Susan E. Stoehr, North Haven, Conn., to Christina Maisano, Marlborough, Conn. and Brian Stoehr, Wallingford, Conn., as tenants in common, 50 percent share of land. Quitclaim Deed.

TREMONT

Deborah J. Manus, trustee of the Francis M. Wiener Indenture of Trust, to Ruth Christina Wiener, Maynard, Mass., one-half interest in, land. Deed of Distribution.

Larry D. Hudgens and Shelley R. Marsh, Tremont, to Rebecca L. Wright, Washington, D.C., land with buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

TRENTON

Craig H. Robbins, Trenton, to Craig H. Robbins, trustee The Craig H. Robbins Trust, Ellsworth, land with buildings. Release Deed.

WINTER HARBOR

Linda L. Geyer and Anna L. Thomas, Winter Harbor, to Theodore C. Murphy and Suzanne M. Murphy, North Smithfield, R.I., as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.