Property transfers Oct. 12 to Oct. 18

AMHERST

Neil R. Butler and Brenda A Butler, as joint tenants, Aurora, to Arlene K. Sellon, Milton, Mass., land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

BAR HARBOR

Florent E. Baker, Salisbury Cove, personal representative of the Estate of Rosemarie Baker, to Florent E. Baker undivided one-half interest in common in and to land with buildings and improvements. Personal Representative’s Deed of Distribution.

William A. Mcartor, Hulls Cove, to Elizabeth Ann Sears, Norton, Mass., land. Release Deed.

James P. Cough Jr., Portland to Joseph M. Cough, Bar Harbor, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BLUE HILL

Richard E. Dodge, Blue Hill, personal representative of the Estate of Florence C. Dodge, to Richard E. Dodge, Blue Hill, land with structures and improvements. Deed of Distribution.

Robert K. Schmidt, Glenburn, to Jeanie V. Billings, Eddington, and Glenn S. Billings, Deer Isle, as tenants in common, land with buildings. Release Deed.

Jeanie V. Billings, Deer Isle, to Sheridan Billings, LLC, Deer Isle, undivided one-half interest, as a tenant in common, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Glenn S. Billings, Deer Isle, to Sheridan Billings, LLC, Deer Isle, undivided one-half interest, as a tenant in common, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Dorothea Hooper, Blue Hill, to Jeffrey L. Snow, Windham, land. Warranty Deed.

Fannie Mae, a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association, Dallas, Texas, to William Storms, Bucksport, land with buildings and improvements. Special Warranty Deed.

BROOKLIN

Jennifer Cecil, Scarborough to Lila M Cecil, trustee of the Jennifer Cecil Revocable Trust, Brooklyn, N.Y., any and all right, title and interest in and to, land. Release Deed.

Laura Bowerman, Seabrook, N.H., Derek G. Lyon, Livingston, N.J., and Rachael Thomas, Quincy, Mass., to The Lyons Den, LLC, Seabrook, N.H., his/her one-third interest in land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

James C. Madix, Brooklin, to Green Island Lighthouse LLC, Wayland, Mass., land. Quitclaim Deed.

BROOKSVILLE

W. Scott Barlett III, Eugene, Ore., Nathaniel E. Barlett, Vancouver, Wash., and Diana Bartlett, f/k/a Diane Barlett Sclafani, Glastonbury, Conn., to Michael Schaad and Lucy Schaad, Knoxville, Tenn., as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

David A. Gray, Brooksville, to Robert M. Loomis, John D. Loomis and Alexandra M. Plotkin, Sudbury, Mass., as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Arthur E. House Jr. and Sherrin P. House, a/k/a Sherry P. House, Harborside, to William Anspach, Cincinnati, Ohio, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Jennie O. Tracey, Naples, Fla., to Michael Schaad, Knoxville, Tenn., land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

BUCKSPORT

Donald P. Johnson Jr., Prospect, to James Andrew Sholler Jr. and Lori Sholler, Summerville, S.C., as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Deanne A. Sheehan, Bucksport, to Lorie J. Hart, Prospect, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

M&T Bank, Buffalo, N.Y., to W.W. Wood Properties, LLC, Ellsworth, land. Quitclaim Deed.

TD Bank, NA, Wilmington, Del., to TD Bank, NA, Wilmington, Del., land. Quitclaim Deed.

Alton A. Nadeau, Bucksport, to Christopher Carter, Canaan, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Barbara E. Perry, Bucksport, to Donna M. Doucette, Cumberland, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

CASTINE

Wallace S. Martindale, a/k/a Wallace S. Martindale III and Henrietta H. Martindale, Lafayette Hill, Pa., to Emily V. Law and Richard A. Law, Philadelphia, Pa., as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Thomas Huri and Leah L. Huri, Winthrop, to Richard M. Nickerson and Dawn P. Nickerson, Bangor, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Ann F. Sterling, trustee of the Ann F. Sterling Trust, Penobscot, to Metro II LLC, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

CRANBERRY ISLES

Robert P. Mocarsky, Southwick, Mass., to Robert P. Mocarsky and Patricia D. Mocarsky, Southwick, Mass., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

DEER ISLE

Barry Minkin and Christina Verrastro, Niskayuna, N.Y., to Helena Hermes and Erik Walter, Chestertown, Md., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Robert A. Poitras, Beverly, Mass., to Ronald Christopher Schwartz and Susanna Wynne Schaum, Drumore, Pa., as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Turlaine F. Hough, trustee of the Phyllis J. Wyman Living Trust, Dallas, Texas, to Daniel Alexander Rajter, Boston, Mass., land and buildings. Deed of Trustee.

EASTBROOK

Jeffrey W. Haslam, New Brunswick, Canada to Brian E. Lane II, Eastbrook, land with buildings or improvements. Release Deed.

Darcey A. Higgins, Ellsworth, personal representative of the Estate of Nancy J. Farrell, to Craig Dubois, Eastbrook, land with buildings. Deed of Sale of Personal Representative.

Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, Coral Gables, Fla., to Bayview Loan Servicing LLC, Coral Gables, Fla., land with buildings. Foreclosure Deed.

ELLSWORTH

Jacques Family Limited Partnership, Hewlett, N.Y., to Jaques Family Limited Partnership, Hewlett, N.Y., land. Warranty Deed.

Jacques Family Limited Partnership, Newlett, N.Y., to Paulette’s LLC, Hewlett, N.Y., land. Warranty Deed.

Jacques Family Limited Partnership, Newlett, N.Y., to Michael Benatar, Oceanside, N.Y., land. Warranty Deed.

Jacques Family Limited Partnership, Newlett, N.Y., to Avraham Benatar, Columbus, Ohio, land. Warranty Deed.

Jacques Family Limited Partnership, Newlett, N.Y., to Gil Benatar, Hilliard, Ohio, land. Warranty Deed.

Mary White, Surry, to Matthew Cosenza and Stephanie Cosenza, Franlinville, N.J., as joint tenants, land with structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Hugh W. McIsaac, Trenton, to Maureen Pelletier and Meghan P. Merrill, f/k/a Meghan Pelletier, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

RNL, LLC, Ellsworth, to Family Markets, LLC, Pittsfield, land with structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Marjorie B. Busch, Naples, Fla., to Karen A. Gerace Dobbin, Penobscot, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

W. Kim Delbridge, a/k/a Wallace K. Delbridge, a/k/a Kim Wallace Delbridge and Linda Delbridge, Bucksport, to Cheryl Jacobs, Bangor, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Coastline Homes Land, Hancock, to Derek A. Corson and Vanessa M. Corson, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Harry S. Jones III, Jennifer Jones and Emilie Jones, trustees of the HSJ Real Estate Title Holding Trust, a/k/a HSJ Real Estate Title Hold Trust, Ellsworth, to Ashley Melissa Homestead, Dedham, land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

FRANKLIN

Nina G. Collins, Sarasota, Fla., to Nina G. Collins, trustee of the Nina g. Collins Revocable Trust, Sarasota, Fla., land with structures and improvements. Release Deed.

Nina G. Collins, trustee of the Nina G. Collins Revocable Trust, Sarasota, Fla., to Robert S. Gillmor and Jennifer W. Coolidge, Blue Hill, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

GOULDSBORO

David C. Wilcock and Karen E. Wilcock, Corea, to Raymond L. Mathewson Jr. and Elizabeth Mathewson, Glencove, N.Y., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

HANCOCK

Heidi Dorr, Hancock and Jayson Clough, Seal Cove, personal representatives of the Estate of Paul R. Clough, to Laurence R. Sinclair Sr., Ellsworth, land. Personal Representatives’ Deed of Sale.

Dennis R. Harmon, Middleboro, Mass., to Arlene M. Harmon, Middleboro, Mass., land with buildings. Release Deed.

Cynthia L. Harmon, Lakeville, Mass., to Arlene M. Harmon, Middleboro, Mass., land with buildings. Release Deed.

Michael L. Harmon Jr., Saratoga, Calif., to Arlene M. Harmon, Middleboro, Mass., land with buildings. Release Deed.

Richard E. Bridges, special administrator of the Estate of Charleen Springer, to Donald L. Dewey and Coralee M. Dewey, as joint tenants, Ellsworth, land. Special Administrator’s Deed.

LAMOINE

D. Scott Hatcher and Chloe C. Hatcher and Don Scott Hatcher, trustee of the Don Scott Hatcher Family Trust, and Chloe Clovis Hatcher, trustee of the Chloe Clovis Hatcher Family Trust, Mount Dora, Fla., to Alexander, Berger, Deer Isle, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Nicholas P. Brown and Gema De Patricio Casas, Lamoine, to Francis E. Charles and Susan B. Charles, Byfield, Mass., as joint tenants, land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

MARIAVILLE

Nancy P. Gavelek, Michael Eastman and David R. Gavelek, trustees of the Robert F. Gavelek Family Trust, Sullivan, to Gregory C. Spooner, Orrington, land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Nancy P. Gavelek, trustee under the Nancy P. Gavelek Living Trust, Sullivan, one-quarter interest, to Gregory C. Spooner, Orrington, land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

David R. Gavelek and Eileen M. Hickey, one-half interest, to Gregory C. Spooner, Orrington, land with buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

MOUNT DESERT

Nancy E. Blair, Stamford, Conn., and Electra Reed, Greenwich, Conn., trustees of the Marie Byers Reed Revocable Trust, to Nancy E. Blair and Electra Reed, trustees of the GST-Exempt Trust FBO Electra Reed, land with buildings and improvements. Trustee’s Deed of Distribution.

The Revocable Trust Agreement with Gilbert M. Manchester, Gilbert M. Manchester, trustee, Mount Desert, to Christopher A. Foster and Mylinda A. Foster, trustees of the Mylinda Foster Revocable Trust, Union Bridge, Mo., as joint tenants, land. Trustee’s Deed.

Patricia A. Spruill and Charles R. Spruill, Hilton Head, S.C., to Laura L. Ellis, trustee of the Laura L. Ellis Revocable Trust, Santa Fe, N.M., land. Quitclaim Deed.

ORLAND

Lukens on Toddy, LLC, to Heather L. Treneer and Jeremy J. Treneer, Bucksport, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

OTIS

David J. Ashmore and Ann M. Ashmore, Brewer, to Nicholas E. Manning and Erica A. Manning, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

Henry M. Tibbetts and Charlenen Tibbetts, Otis, to Timothy J. Scott and Deborahann V. Scott, Hampden, as joint tenants, land with buildings or improvements. Corrective and Confirmatory Quitclaim Deed.

PENOBSCOT

Aziza Donna Daigle, Sullivan, to Scott C. Ferden, Penobscot, land with structures and improvements. Corrective Deed.

Debra J. Snow-Tait, Bucksport, and David Lyle Snow, Blue Hill, to Peggie Snow, Penobscot, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

SEDGWICK

Karen Ann Fitzgerald, Asheville, N.C., to Ann Elizabeth Robinson and Philip John Robinson, Penobscot, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Robyn S. Bartman, Middletown, Md., to Walter M Bartman Jr., Middletown, Md., land. Quitclaim Deed.

SORRENTO

Karen Sullenger,a/k/a Karen S. Sullenger, Sorrento, to Karen S. Sullenger, trustee under the Karen S. Sullenger Trust, Sorrento, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

James R. B. Snow, Southwest Harbor, to Ronald Joseph Musetti, Bar Harbor, land with structures and improvements. Warranty Deed.

John McGarvey and Lisa McGarvey, St. Pete Beach, Fla., to Starie L. Seay, Mariaville, Unit 2, Harbor Heights Condominium. Quitclaim Deed.

Shawn J. Tardy and Stacy J. Tardy, Aberdeen, Md., to Russell W. Krey and Michaelene B. Krey, Plymouth, Mass., timeshare estate, Unit 18, Week 38, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed.

Alice Dark, Montclair, N.J., Robin Kirby, Boston, Mass., William Kirby, Greenville, Del., and Catherine Kirby, Pittsford, N.Y., to Christopher Hopkins and Anne S. Hopkins, Newton Square, Pa., as joint tenants, land with structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

STONINGTON

Martha Roop Turner, Collierville, Tenn., to Peter Roop and Constance B. Roop, Appleton, Wis., as joint tenants, one-quarterundivided interest in and to land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Carol A. Richards, Adam K. Richards and Peter D. Richards, trustees of the Richards Marital Trust, Santa Monica, Calif., to Carol A. Richards, Adam K. Richards and Peter D. Richards, trustees of the Richards Community Property Trust, Santa Monica, Calif., land with improvements, 50 percent interest in common. Trustee’s Deed.

Carol A. Richards, Adam K. Richards and Peter D. Richards, trustees of the Richards Community Property Trust, Santa Monica, Calif., to Dunlap Properties LLC, Boston, Mass., land with improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

Lawrence P. Greenlaw Jr., Stonington, to Lawrence P. Greenlaw Jr. and Diane M. Greenlaw, Stonington, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SURRY

Stanley C. Wilbur and Theresa E. Wilbur, Hancock, to Allyson M. McKay, Penobscot, land with buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

SWAN’S ISLAND

Maine Seacoast Mission, f/k/a The Maine Sea Coast Missionary Society, Bar Harbor, to Steven Teisen and Jennifer Teisen, Southampton, N.J., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

TOWNSHIP 22

Alan P. Cole, Hermon, Clark A. Cole, Hermon and Eric A. Cole, Bangor, to Steve A. Pinkham and Karen E. Pinkham, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

TOWNSHIP 28

Matthew D. Vose and Jennifer E. Vose, Brundwick, to James L. Coles, Addison, land. Quitclaim Deed.

TOWNSHIP 34

Linda M. True, Nantucket, Mass., to Scott Gerow, Greenfield, land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

TOWNSHIP 41

Luther F Merry, New Gloucester, to Mark W. Dennison and Callie J. Dennison, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

TREMONT

William J. Baker, trustee of The Baker Family Trust, Aiken, S.C., to Robert L. Shapiro Jr. and Colleen M. Shapiro, Lunenburg, Mass., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Trustee Deed.

Dee Anna Lavoie, f/k/a Dee Anna Condon, Seal Harbor, to Brian M. Condon and Jessica Wascholl, Bernard, as joint tenants, land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

TRENTON

Marjorie A. Holyoke, co-trustee and Glen Holyoke, successor co-trustee the Marjorie A. Holyoke Living Trust, Brewer, to Robert A. Pratt, Kaysville, Utah, and John M. Pratt and June C. Pratt, Trenton, as tenants in common, land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

Clive John Lawrence and Paula A. Lawrence, Devon, UK, to Water’s Edge Way LLC, Orange, N.J., land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

VERONA ISLAND

Sally Bridges and Lennard Bridges, Penobscot, to Dorothy L. Harriman, Bucksport, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Dorothy L. Harriman, f/k/a Dorothy L. Seekins, Bucksport, to William Orcutt and Sandra Orcutt, Orland, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

WINTER HARBOR

D.C. Air & Seafood Inc., Winter Harbor, to Winter Harbor Ocean Hights Homeowners Association, Ellsworth, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.