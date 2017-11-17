Property transfers Nov. 2 to Nov. 8

BAR HARBOR

Zachary A. Soares and Autumn L. Soares, Bar Harbor, to Alyssa Watson, Bar Harbor, land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Paul L. Devore, Bar Harbor, to Paul L. Devore and Karen A. Keeney, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC, d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company, Coppell, Texas, to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company, Coppell, Texas, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Burt O. Barker and Susan Barker, Bar Harbor, to Brianne M. Barker, Seattle, Wash., land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Matthew S. Curtis, Bar Harbor, to Delia, LLC, Bangor, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Morton Havey, McKinney, Texas, personal representative of the Estate of Neal Edward Ford, to Morton L. Havey and Mary M. Haven, McKinney, Texas, land with improvements. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

Morton Havey and Mary Havey, McKinney, Texas, to Morton Havey and Mary Havey, trustees of the Havey Family Living Trust, land. Warranty Deed.

Donna Dupray, Jeffersonville, Vt., personal representative of the Estate of David M. Dupray, to Hogan Haskell, Bar Harbor, land with buildings and improvements. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

BLUE HILL

Allen W. Abrahamson and Pamela A. Abrahamson, East Blue Hill, to Richard N. Sherwin and Dorinda A. Sherwin, Coverdale, Calif., as joint tenants, Land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Eric W. Allen and Joan Clapp Allen, Brooksville, to Eric W. Allen and Joan Clapp Allen, trustees of the Eric W. Allen Living Trust and to Joan Clapp Allen Living Trust, as tenants in common, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Heather Ravenscroft Granbery, a/k/a Heather L. Ravenscroft Granbery, Nottingham, N.H., to Donald A. Christian and Deboarah R. Christian, Round Rock, Texas, as joint tenants, land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Sylvia Duffy, a/k/a Sylvia E. Duffy, Blue Hill, to Chandler A. Duffy and Sylvia E. Duffy, trustees of the Chandler A. Duffy and Sylvia E. Duffy Living Trust, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Chandler A. Duffy and Sylvia E. Duffy, Blue Hill, to Chandler A. Duffy and Sylvia E. Duffy, trustees of the Chandler A. Duffy and Sylvia E. Duffy Living Trust, land. Quitclaim Deed.

BROOKLIN

Rita M Tierney, Brooklin, to Martin L. Tainter and Rita M. Tierney, Brooklin, land. Quitclaim Deed.

BROOKSVILLE

John C. Knapp, Minneapolis, Minn., to Myron W. Curtis, Brooksville, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Colin K. Jones, Bucksport, to Colin K. Jones and Anna M. Jones, Bucksport, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

BUCKSPORT

Leigh A. Charles, Bucksport, to Joseph A. Hanson and Monique Hanson, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

Geoffrey P. Young, Seal Cove, personal representative of the Estate of Annik L. Conover, to Renato Barrera and Deborah M. Krichels, Orland, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

Roger Miller, Bucksport, to Kevin E. Wheaton, Milford, land. Warranty Deed.

CASTINE

Daniel A. Gregorie, trustee of the Daniel A. Gregorie Trust, Mount Dora, Fla., to Darin L. Schanker and Elizabeth Schanker, Denver, Colo., as joint tenants, land with buildings. Deed of Trustee.

DEDHAM

Bruce J. Crowley and Cindy L Crowley, Corea, to Broughman Builders Inc., Ellsworth, land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

Charles Scribner, Dedham, Maureen Scribner-Read, Prairie Village, Kan., Cynthia Devine, Phoenix, Ariz., Joseph Scribner, Holden, Timothy Scribner, Enfield, Conn. and Sally Lorusso, Florham Park, N.J., to Scribner Cove, LLC, Dedham, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Charles Scribner, Dedham, Maureen Scribner-Read, Prairie Village, Kan., Cynthia Devine, Phoenix, Ariz., Joseph Scribner, Holden, Timothy Scribner, Enfield, Conn., and Sally Lorusso, Florham Park, N.J., to Scribner Cove, LLC, Dedham, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Elizaberth P. Ashe, Bangor, and Shane Stephen Ashe, Westbrook, to Elizabeth P. Ashe, Bangor, and Shane Stephen Ashe, Westbrook, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Release Deed.

EASTBROOK

Linda L. Grant, f/k/a Linda L. Sargent, Ellsworth, to Ronald J. Harrigan and Christina L. Harrigan, Berlin, Md., as joint tenants, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

ELLSWORTH

Andres Valenzuela-Tyson, Ellsworth, to BTTNGROUP LLC, Pomona, N.Y., land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Cordell L. Snow and Saundra C. Snow, Ellsworth, to Elizabeth B. Jardine and David A. Jardine, Beals, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Inhabitants of the Municipality of Ellsworth, to Larry Gardner and Marilyn Gardner, Ellsworth, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Inhabitants of the Municipality of Ellsworth, to Sandra Dewitt and Teresa Austin, Ellsworth, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Inhabitants of the Municipality of Ellsworth, to Michael D. Weed and Eva Weed, Deer Isle, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Inhabitants of the Municipality of Ellsworth, to Jonathan H. Mahon and Michelle W. Mahon, Ellsworth, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Inhabitants of the Municipality of Ellsworth, to Jonathan H. Mahon and Michelle W. Mahon, Ellsworth, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Inhabitants of the Municipality of Ellsworth, to Richard E. Combellick and Diana L. Combellick, Westbrook, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Inhabitants of the Municipality of Ellsworth, to Laurie S. Richards and Neil V. Richards, Scarborough, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Inhabitants of the Municipality of Ellsworth, to Raymond Robidoux and Rhyne Robidoux, Ellsworth, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Inhabitants of the Municipality of Ellsworth, to Raymond Robidoux and Rhyne Robidoux, Ellsworth, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Inhabitants of the Municipality of Ellsworth, to Kevin Dennison and Barbara E. Dennison, Day Block Township, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Richard W. Gray and Delia I. Gray, Ellsworth, to Paul A. Hodgkins and Lucille S. Hodgkins, Ellsworth, land with improvements. Release Deed.

Paul A. Hodgkins afnd Lucille S. Hodgkins, Ellsworth, to Richard W. Gray and Delia I. Gray, Ellsworth, Land with improvements. Release Deed.

Joseph L. Ferris, Brewer, to Jaime A. Ferris, Newburyport, Mass., one-half interest in land. Quitclaim Deed.

Mary L. Hunt and Bar Harbor Trust Services, personal representatives of the Estate of Ann Bingham, to Tina R. Stein and Eric J. Stein, Villanova, Pa., land with buildings and improvements. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

Peter Merritt, Hillsdale, Mich., personal representative of the Estate of Lucia Smith Merritt, to John Gee and Jan Gee, as joint tenants, Almont, Mich., land with structures and improvements. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

Cedar View Properties, LLC, Ellsworth, to Matthew Bouchard and Renee Whitehouse, Bangor, as joint tenants, land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Jamie Ann Hagedom, Brewer, to Steven K. Smith and Anita R. Smith, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Craig T. Fellis, Mariaville, to Jeffrey M. Brown, Dudley Mass., land. Quitclaim Deed.

Maine Estate, LLC, Ellsworth, to Charles Prestinari and Diana Prestinari, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

FRANKLIN

Forrest R. Piper and Jane Piper, Franklin, to James D. Piper and Melanie S. Piper, Franklin, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

Timothy W. Alley and Antoinette M. Calbi Alley, Rucersville, Va., to Timothy W. Alley and Antoinette M. Calbi Alley, co-trustees of the Alley Family Real Estate Trust, Ruckersville, Va., land with buildings. Release Deed.

HANCOCK

Elizabeth S. Casner, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, trustee of the Betty Mack Silvestro Trust, to Elizabeth S. Casner, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, land with buildings. Trustee’s Deed Of Distribution.

Elizabeth S. Casner, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, to Elizabeth S. Casner, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands,, trustee of the Elizabeth S. Casner 2001 Revocable Trust, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Elizabeth S. Casner, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, to Elizabeth S. Casner, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands,, trustee of the Elizabeth S. Casner 2001 Revocable Trust, one-half interest in, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Dencie Feeno, Barfoot Bay, Fla., personal representative of the Estate of Rosemary H. Smith, to Dencie Feeno, Barfoot Bay, Fla., land with structures and improvements. Deed of Distribution.

The Town of Hancock, The Estate of Lawrence E. Kane, Hancock, land with buildings. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

LAMOINE

Beth Murphy, Lamoine, personal representative of the Estate of Dexter C. Briggs, to Kevin Murphy and Beth Murphy, as joint tenants, Lamoine, land with structures and improvements. Deed of Distribution.

I & E Enterprises, LLC, Lamoine, to Riley’s Way, LLC, Lamoine, land with structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

MOUNT DESERT

Jay M. Fernald and Casey D. Fernald, Mount Desert, to Debra M. Shabrach, Mount Desert, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Thomas B. Grindle, a/k/a Thomas Boyce Grindle, Seal Harbor, to Thomas B. Grindle and Nykki F. Grindle, Seal Harbor, as tenants in common. Land with improvements. Release Deed.

ORLAND

Matthew J. Hileman, Penobscot, to Sunghca Button, Swanville, land with improvements. Confirmatory Release Deed.

Donna Green, Pompano Beach, Fla., personal representative of the Estate of Mary S. Robshaw, to Kim M. Stuckel, Galloway, N.J., land. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

Russell Archer, Orland to J&M Realty, LLC, Hampden, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

PENOBSCOT

Robert Leach Alley and Christine Elizabeth Alley, trustees of the Robert L. & Christine E. Alley Living Trust, Bucksport, to Brian C. Fowler, Blue Hill, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

SORRENTO

Jocelyn G. Childs, Denver, CO., to Calf Island LLC, Shelburne, Vt., land. Quitclaim Deed.

Marc B. Gamble, Shelburne, Vt., to Calf Island LLC, Shelburne, Vt., land. Quitclaim Deed.

Wendy C. Gamble, Tucson, Ariz., to Calf Island LLC, Shelburne, Vt., land. Quitclaim Deed.

Andrew D. Cook, Brunswick, to Calf Island LLC, Shelburne, Vt., land. Quitclaim Deed.

Charles D. Cook II, Norwalk, Conn., to Calf Island LLC, Shelburne, Vt., land. Quitclaim Deed.

Richard H. Gamble, Annapolis, Md., to Calf Island LLC, Shelburne, Vt., land. Quitclaim Deed.

James Michael Bowley, Cambridge, Mass., personal representative of the Estate of Joseph E. Bowley, to Dale R. Strohmaier, trustee of the Dale R. Strohmaier revocable Trust and Vicke S. Strohmaier, trustee of the Vickie S. Strohmaier Revocable Trust, Seaford, Del., as tenants in common, land. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

Anne Raynor, Douglasville, Ga., to Jame E. R. Potter, Bar Harbor, land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Douglas A. Lathrop Sr. and Donna I. Lathrop, f/k/a Donna I. Weed, Brunswick, to Donna I. Lathrop, Brunswick, timeshare estate Unit 53, Week 40, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed.

Dorothy D’Alessandro, Waterville, to John A. Gould and Esther A. Gould, Albion, as joint tenants, fifty percent interest in timeshare estate Unit 35, Week 30, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed.

Jacqueline M. Carroll and Jay R. Carroll, Southwest Harbor, to Scott’s Landscaping Inc., Southwest Harbor, timeshare estate Unit 18, Week 15, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed.

Sherman F. Stanley and Nancy A. Stanley, Southwest Harbor, to Kristina G. Stanley, f/k/a Kristina J. Graves, Southwest Harbor, land with buildings and improvements. Corrective Quitclaim Deed.

Kristina G. Stanley, f/k/a Kristina J. Graves, Southwest Harbor, to Milagro Brothers, Southwest Harbor, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SULLIVAN

SURRY

Brenda P. Horton, Surry, to Tabor A. Horton, Blue Hill, land with fixtures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Salois Brown LLC, Surry, to Dennis Payson and Victoria Payson, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

TREMONT

Erik M. Barbere and Maria Tjheresa Mendoza-Barbere, Southwest Harbor, to Katherine K. Stitham and Benjamin A. Stein, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

TRENTON

Lawrence M. Hodgkins, Trenton, personal representative of the Estate of Marion R. Hodgkins, to Andrea R. Tilden, Bar Harbor, land with buildings. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

Edward M. Libitzki and Cheryl G. Libitzki, Trenton, to MDI Properties, LLC, Bar Harbor, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

TOWNSHIP 7

John M. Krieger and Katherine A. Krieger, trustees of the John M. Krieger and Katherine A. Krieger Trust, Bailey, Colo., to River-De Chute Hunt and Polo Club Inc., Bangor, land with buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

TOWNSHIP 10

June L. Rand, Ellsworth, to Roger L. Rand, Southwest Harbor, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

VERONA ISLAND

Jay C. Lanpher and Heather M. Lanpher, Verona Island, to Jay C. Lanpher and Heather M. Lanpher, Verona Island, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Robert W. Ronco, Jr. and M. Brenda Ronco, Verona Island, to Jeffrey K. Longar, Bullard, Texas, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

WALTHAM

Gilbert D. Jordan Jr. and Lynn M. Jordan, Franklin, to Ridge Jordan, Waltham, land. Quitclaim Deed.

WINTER HARBOR

Salvatore Cicero and Nancy Chambers, Winter Harbor, to Donald A. Fishburne and Sarah V. Fishburne, Pawleys Island, S.C., as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

