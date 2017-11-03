Trump and the ACA

Dear Editor:

The Bangor paper this morning (Oct. 17) announced that our President, Mr. Trump, had declared “Obamacare” was now “dead”; also “gone,” possibly other terminal terms. The story of the day, above the fold.

I guess I know how we got this adolescent as our president — a lot of people voted for him. Nonetheless, he is wrong about ACA, but he is making it unaffordable for a lot of our fellow Americans. If he remains in office until 2020, I suspect he may learn what “gone” really feels like.

John C. VanPelt, MD

Surry