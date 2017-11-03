Time for sensible senators to get serious on budget

Dear Editor:

Isn’t it about time that such sensible senators as Republicans Susan Collins and John McCain and independent Angus King got together and developed a sensible plan to balance our nation’s federal budget? Donald Trump does not have a clue what it might take and keeps insisting on such exciting prospects as “major tax cuts” [for the wealthy] which are supposed to “make America great again.”

Oh, come on. We’ve all heard this story before. Our economy is already running strong and such further “stimulus” is only likely to produce inflation and more red ink at the federal level. The “debt box” on the front page of this paper shows $600 billion of red ink added since last year and a grand total now just over $20 trillion, yes, trillion. Such performance can be expected in 2007 or 2008, recession years, but hey, guys, this is 2017!

We can talk all we want about “cutting out the waste,” but as I’ve said before, your waste is my pet spending project. And so it goes. And yes, the tax code is too complex, but that’s what happens when “simplification” runs head-first into “lobbyists” who will swarm over the best plans like a swarm of mosquitoes. And besides, I love my accountant, who solves all those complexities for me. Call me for a reference (326-0692). I certainly don’t want to put her out of business!

John P. Eysenbach

Brooksville