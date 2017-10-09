Dear Editor:

I am not part of President Trump’s base and I am sure that he could care less about how I feel or what I think or say, but I am upset, hurt and embarrassed by President Trump’s rhetoric.

President Trump is leader of the free world and no other person’s words have greater power. His words should reflect strong leadership but also should be disciplined and wise.

Bullying and name calling should have no place on the words of a good and decent president.

I shed tears of shame.

Virginia Hawrylycz

Surry