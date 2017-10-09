A rocking good summer in Bucksport

Dear Editor:

Bucksport’s Wednesday on Main third annual summer event program concluded last Wednesday evening with the final of four music documentary films being shown at the Alamo Theatre. We had a wonderful crowd. And every Wednesday this summer, starting June 14, all summer long, we had a live event somewhere on Main Street, on the waterfront, at our beautiful new Lighthouse Arts Center, or at The Alamo. And our friends, neighbors, summer visitors, marina dwellers and their kids, and sometimes their pets, turned out. They were by turns entertained with music, filled with delight, empathy and consciousness-raising at our annual WERU storytelling event, or sharing a laugh with their kids at the antics of the Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers. We rocked the summer, and our supporters rocked us.

We were again generously underwritten for the season by our primary sponsor, Darling’s of Augusta, Bangor and Ellsworth, whose philanthropic works go deep into this community and so many others, and by the town of Bucksport, and we are so grateful. This program just wouldn’t happen without them. We also received thousands of dollars in donations, which comprise the rest of the glue that holds us together. Shortbread at every event. Chairs moved in, moved out, movie sponsors, posters up, banners hung, all done by kind and cheerful volunteers. And more. And it never rained.

So, thank you one and all. Darling’s, Bucksport, our cheerleaders, volunteers, fabulous performers, community. We are thrilled to see you every week and we are going for it again in 2018.

With gratitude.

Paula Kee, Chairwoman

Bucksport’s Wednesday on Main