Less spending, more sacrifice

Dear Editor:

As I’ve listened to the claim that my Republican Party is making a large tax cut for businesses and individuals and will create millions of high-paying jobs and grow the economy enough to balance the budget and start paying down debt, my beliefs on how nonsense such as this sells in America is reinforced. To make America great again we do not need big unpaid-for tax cuts and infrastructure spending. We need much less spending and probably higher taxes; simply put, sacrifice. We need a balanced budget amendment that cannot be bypassed except if we are at war with another country. If we were honest, the majority of us would have to agree the most powerful motivator in America is “something for nothing.” Every major election I remember in my lifetime has been won by promising “something for nothing.” A balanced budget would eliminate the need for term limits, as all spending and taxing decisions would have consequences at the ballot box. It would force honest discussion and work by politicians to solve the health care disaster taking place now; they would not be able to hide behind our grandchildren’s credit cards. A federal balanced budget would “trickle down” to states as the grants and financial assistance they all received, with little thought, would be scrutinized. The “junkyard dogs” that Reagan was going to unleash on government waste and fraud 35 years ago would become a reality. Even the military would be audited. Lifetime disability payouts would be carefully reviewed instead of rubber-stamped. The standard of living for our congressional representatives would more closely reflect that of average Americans. The raises and benefits they voted for themselves after midnight would cease. With 47 percent of voters not paying federal income tax, leaders who have cultivated the complete disconnect between taxing and spending and Americans expecting more “something for nothing,” a forced balanced budget is the only way to pull us out of this death spiral.

Richard Ginn

Bucksport and The Villages, Fla.